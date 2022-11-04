Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
virginia awards 115 7 million in heating assistance this winter
Politics

Virginia awards $115.7 million in heating assistance this winter

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
virginia
(© niroworld – stock.adobe.com)

The Commonwealth of Virginia has awarded $115.7 million for the Low Income Energy Assistance program (LIHEAP).

Funding is administered through the Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and will assist low-income individuals and families in paying for home heating costs this winter, and cover unpaid utility bills. Funds will also enable families to make cost-effective home energy repairs to lower heating and cooling bills.

The total funding announced Thursday includes $1 billion Congress appropriated to address rising energy costs, according to a press release, and $100 million for 2023 from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“Whether it’s heating their homes or buying groceries, no Virginian should have to choose between everyday necessities to make ends meet,” U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin said in a press release. “As we approach colder months, I am thrilled this much-needed funding is being delivered to our Commonwealth to ensure every Virginian can afford heating their homes this winter. I am proud to have helped pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which continues to deliver for Virginians.”

The press release stated that the program is crucial for protecting the health and well-being of households in Virginia.

Individuals interested in applying for energy assistance can apply online or call the National Energy Assistance Referral (NEAR) at 1-866-674-6327.

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

waynesboro

Waynesboro: Smoke in middle school classroom resulting from malfunctioning HVAC
Chris Graham
jmu football

Game Preview: JMU Football faces Louisville, looking to snap two-game losing streak
Roger Gonzalez

JMU Football (5-2) face a tricky road test on Saturday when the Dukes visit ACC team Louisville.

powerball virginia lottery

World-record jackpot announced for Saturday night Powerball drawing
Crystal Graham

The jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing is now a world record – with the jackpot increased to an estimated $1.6 billion after robust ticket sales.

class with clara charlottesville ballet

Charlottesville Ballet to offer holiday favorite ‘The Nutcracker’ in Lynchburg, Charlottesville
Crystal Graham
massey cancer center vcu

Drug developed at VCU to potentially treat aggressive liver cancer
Crystal Graham
justin monday virginia tech
,

Virginia Tech expert: ‘Vulnerabilities remain’ to manipulate voter data
Crystal Graham
driving car at night

‘Fall Back’ means sun glare for morning, darkness for evening commute
Crystal Graham