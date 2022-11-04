Virginia awards $115.7 million in heating assistance this winter

The Commonwealth of Virginia has awarded $115.7 million for the Low Income Energy Assistance program (LIHEAP).

Funding is administered through the Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and will assist low-income individuals and families in paying for home heating costs this winter, and cover unpaid utility bills. Funds will also enable families to make cost-effective home energy repairs to lower heating and cooling bills.

The total funding announced Thursday includes $1 billion Congress appropriated to address rising energy costs, according to a press release, and $100 million for 2023 from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“Whether it’s heating their homes or buying groceries, no Virginian should have to choose between everyday necessities to make ends meet,” U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin said in a press release. “As we approach colder months, I am thrilled this much-needed funding is being delivered to our Commonwealth to ensure every Virginian can afford heating their homes this winter. I am proud to have helped pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which continues to deliver for Virginians.”

The press release stated that the program is crucial for protecting the health and well-being of households in Virginia.

Individuals interested in applying for energy assistance can apply online or call the National Energy Assistance Referral (NEAR) at 1-866-674-6327.