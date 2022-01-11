Vinegar Hill Theatre’s Indie Short Film Series rescheduled to Feb. 26

Published Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, 3:03 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The recent uptick in COVID cases locally has forced the rescheduling of the Indie Short Film Series at Vinegar Hill Theatre in Charlottesville.

The popular film series will now take place on Saturday, Feb. 26, beginning at 7 p.m.

The founder of the Indie Short Film Series, Ty Cooper, has worked with various film festivals, including serving as the Virginia Film Festival’s outreach and promotions consultant, co-founder of the Sol Film Festival, and working with the Sundance Film Festival in a support capacity.

Building a robust local independent film community is the primary goal of the Series and providing a platform for filmmakers to share their work and their stories is a start to achieving this.

Short films are often elusive to the general audience but the series presents a way to have attendees who may never attend a Sundance or Toronto International Film Festival afford the opportunity to see the work from those who may possibly be our next Spielberg, Tarantino or Spike Lee.

The event does not only feature international award-winning films but Cooper is dedicated to providing the same platform to local/regional filmmakers. The lineup is made up of an eclectic mix of shorts and followed by a moderated filmmaker’s panel discussion.

Each attendee will be given the opportunity to vote by ballot for the Audience Choice Award. Local filmmakers Eric Hurt and Anna Ma will have been added to this installment’s line up.

Tickets to this event are $17.50 and may be purchased online at indieshortfilmseriesfeb26.eventbrite.com.

Tickets may be purchased at the door one hour prior to showtime if the event does not sell out in advance.

As an attempt to protect our patrons, face coverings must be worn when sitting in the theater. For more information, please contact us by email: asureshot1@gmail.com

Vinegar Hill Theatre is located at 220 West Market Street, Charlottesville.

Related



