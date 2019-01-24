VDOT sets public hearing for Route 606 at I-81 Exit 205 improvements

VDOT will hold a public hearing concerning improvements to the interchange of Route 606 (Raphine Road) and Interstate 81 in Rockbridge County.

The meeting will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, February 21, at the Raphine Volunteer Fire Company, 2130 Raphine Road, Raphine. In the event of inclement weather, the public hearing will be held Thursday, February 28, at the same time and location.

Citizens can come in during the meeting hours and discuss the project on a one-on-one basis with VDOT officials and designers. Written comments can be submitted at the meeting or within 10 days after the meeting date to Thomas Marando, P.E., Project Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029. Oral comments can be recorded at the meeting with the assistance of a court reporter.

This project is intended to reduce existing traffic congestion and increase safety at the interchange of Route 606 and I-81 at exit 205 (Raphine/Steeles Tavern). There are several truck stops and other businesses in the vicinity of this interchange.

The proposed plans include improvements to the roadway shoulders, intersections and turn lanes associated with the I-81 on- and off-ramps at exit 205. The I-81 northbound and southbound off-ramps would be widened and would have separate right- and left-turn lanes onto Route 606. This project does not include replacement of the I-81 northbound and southbound bridges over Route 606.

In 2018 Route 606 had an average daily traffic count of 5,650 vehicles. By the design year of 2043 the estimated average daily traffic volume is 7,040 vehicles. In 2018 the Interstate 81 northbound and southbound off-ramps had an average daily traffic count of 3,010 and 3,120 vehicles, respectively. By the design year of 2043 the estimated average daily traffic volume is 3,750 and 3,890 vehicles.

The total estimated cost for this project is $2.4 million, including $250,000 for preliminary engineering, $800,000 for right of way and $1.4 million for construction.

The Route 606 at I-81 Exit 205 project receives funding through Virginia’s Smart Scale program, which objectively scores transportation projects using several data-driven measures.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at 511Virginia.org. For other assistance call the VDOT Customer Service Center, available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week. Citizens can dial 1-800-FOR- ROAD (1-800-367-7623) from anywhere in the state to report road hazards, ask transportation questions, or get information related to Virginia’s roads.

