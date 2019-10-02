VDOT names new Richmond District engineer

Published Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, 12:00 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

shane mannShane Mann, P.E., has been selected as VDOT’s new Richmond District engineer. Mann brings over 25 years of transportation experience to the position.

“Shane’s years of successful program leadership, technical expertise and Richmond District knowledge make him well-suited to address the unique travel needs and challenges in the Commonwealth’s capital,” said VDOT Chief Deputy Commissioner Robert Cary.

Mann will be responsible for the construction, maintenance and operations of nearly 19,000 lane miles of roads in the Richmond District’s 14 counties: Amelia, Brunswick, Charles City, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico (except secondary system), Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, New Kent, Nottoway, Powhatan and Prince George. The Richmond District is VDOT’s largest roadway network in the Commonwealth.

“From overseeing successful completion of major construction projects to monitoring overnight snow removal operations, I have thoroughly enjoyed serving in the Richmond District, and am looking forward to stewardship of its future success,” said Mann.

As Richmond District construction engineer, Mann managed a construction program of over $350 million and oversaw successful completion of major district projects, including the I-95 Temple Avenue interchange improvements and roundabout project in the City of Colonial Heights, the I-64 widening project in Henrico and New Kent counties, and five phases of the Virginia Capital Trail in the City of Richmond, Henrico and Charles City counties.

A licensed professional engineer in several states, Mann holds an associate’s degree in drafting and design from Southside Virginia Community College, a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Old Dominion University and a master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Virginia.




augusta free press
augusta free press


uva basketball team of destiny

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Subscribe

Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.

 

augusta free press
augusta free press news