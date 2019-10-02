VDOT names new Richmond District engineer

Published Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Shane Mann, P.E., has been selected as VDOT’s new Richmond District engineer. Mann brings over 25 years of transportation experience to the position.

“Shane’s years of successful program leadership, technical expertise and Richmond District knowledge make him well-suited to address the unique travel needs and challenges in the Commonwealth’s capital,” said VDOT Chief Deputy Commissioner Robert Cary.

Mann will be responsible for the construction, maintenance and operations of nearly 19,000 lane miles of roads in the Richmond District’s 14 counties: Amelia, Brunswick, Charles City, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico (except secondary system), Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, New Kent, Nottoway, Powhatan and Prince George. The Richmond District is VDOT’s largest roadway network in the Commonwealth.

“From overseeing successful completion of major construction projects to monitoring overnight snow removal operations, I have thoroughly enjoyed serving in the Richmond District, and am looking forward to stewardship of its future success,” said Mann.

As Richmond District construction engineer, Mann managed a construction program of over $350 million and oversaw successful completion of major district projects, including the I-95 Temple Avenue interchange improvements and roundabout project in the City of Colonial Heights, the I-64 widening project in Henrico and New Kent counties, and five phases of the Virginia Capital Trail in the City of Richmond, Henrico and Charles City counties.

A licensed professional engineer in several states, Mann holds an associate’s degree in drafting and design from Southside Virginia Community College, a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Old Dominion University and a master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Virginia.