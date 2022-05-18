VDOT hosting Zoom meeting to outline planned Route 29 safety updates

Published Wednesday, May. 18, 2022, 3:12 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia Department of Transportation invites the public to attend a Zoom webinar on Thursday at 7 p.m. to learn about traffic concerns on U.S. 29.

The meeting will focus on U.S. 29 between Airport Road in Albemarle County and Deerfield Drive in Greene County. It will also outline VDOT’s concepts to update the following intersections.

S. 29 (Matthew Mill Road)

S. 29 (Frays Mill Road)

S. 29 (Boulders Road)

S. 29 Camelot Drive

S. 29 (Lewis and Clark Drive)

S 29 (Airport Road)

Organizers will explain why this study is ongoing, what the feedback shows so far, some of the early alternatives to improve the travel experience, and what is next in this process.

You can learn more about the U.S. 29 Corridor Study at VDOT U.S. 29 Corridor Study, Albemarle and Greene Counties

Join the Zoom webinar at U.S. 29 Corridor Study Webinar with:

Webinar ID: 814 6429 1358

Passcode: 601056

You may also join the meeting by calling (301) 715-8592.

Like this: Like Loading...