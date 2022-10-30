Menu
vcu basketball rams win exhibition tuneup with shippensburg 88 53
Sports

VCU Basketball: Rams win exhibition tuneup with Shippensburg, 88-53

Chris Graham
Last updated:
VCU Basketball
Logo: VCU Athletics

VCU Basketball tuned up for the 2022-2023 season with an 88-53 exhibition win over Shippensburg on Saturday at the Siegel Center.

Sophomore forward Jalen Deloach scored a team-high 15 points, freshman Alphonso “Fats” Billups scored 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting, and redshirt sophomore guard Jamir Watkins was the third Ram in double figures with 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting, including 2-of-4 from three-point range.

Junior guard Ace Baldwin Jr. had a nice all-around game with six points, a team-high seven assists and three rebounds.

The Rams forced 15 Shippensburg turnovers, including eight steals, and shot 56.9 percent from the floor.

VCU opens the 2022-23 season on Nov. 7 against Manhattan at 7 p.m. at the Stuart C. Siegel Center.

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

