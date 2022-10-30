VCU Basketball: Rams win exhibition tuneup with Shippensburg, 88-53

VCU Basketball tuned up for the 2022-2023 season with an 88-53 exhibition win over Shippensburg on Saturday at the Siegel Center.

Sophomore forward Jalen Deloach scored a team-high 15 points, freshman Alphonso “Fats” Billups scored 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting, and redshirt sophomore guard Jamir Watkins was the third Ram in double figures with 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting, including 2-of-4 from three-point range.

Junior guard Ace Baldwin Jr. had a nice all-around game with six points, a team-high seven assists and three rebounds.

The Rams forced 15 Shippensburg turnovers, including eight steals, and shot 56.9 percent from the floor.

VCU opens the 2022-23 season on Nov. 7 against Manhattan at 7 p.m. at the Stuart C. Siegel Center.