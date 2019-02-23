VCU Basketball: D propels Rams to eighth straight win

Redshirt junior guard Marcus Evans’ scoring, as well as stifling VCU defense, powered the Rams past George Washington, 85-57, a season-high eighth straight victory.

VCU (21-6, 12-2 A-10) has won eight in a row to keep sole possession of first place in the Atlantic 10.

Evans led all scorers with his season-high 25 points while shooting 6-of-10 from the field, including 4-of-6 from 3-point range. He was also 9-of-10 at the free throw line.

Overall, 10 different Rams got on the scoreboard, including sophomore forward Marcus Santos-Silva and junior guard De’Riante Jenkins, who provided 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Redshirt sophomore forward Corey Douglas added six points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots for the Black and Gold off the bench.

George Washington’s D.J. Williams led his team with 22 points and seven rebounds.

