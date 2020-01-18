Valentine Tea brings lovers together at Pamplin Park

At Pamplin Historical Park’s annual Valentine Tea, ladies and gentlemen in period dress will share proper 19th century society etiquette while serving gourmet tea and tasty treats.

Guests will also hear about famous love stories of 19th century couples where love was for better or worse! Some of the couples included will be Jefferson Davis and Sarah Knox Taylor, Jenny Wade and Jack Skelly, Queen Victoria and Prince Albert among others.

The Valentine Tea will only be offered one afternoon, February 9 from 2:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m. and space is limited. Due to the popularity of this program, reservations and prepayment are required. RSVP by February 7th. The event will be held at The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier located at 6125 Boydton Plank Road, Petersburg, VA 23803. Tickets are $24 for the general public which includes admission to the park. Visit www.eventbrite.com or call 804-861-2408 for ticket purchases and reservations.

Queen Victoria first met German prince Albert on her 17th birthday and they were immediately smitten with each other. They would marry four years later and it was Victoria who proposed. This is just one of the legendary romances that will be shared with great tea and treats.

One of “Virginia’s Best Places to Visit” according to the Travel Channel, and designated as a National Historic Landmark, Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is a 424-acre Civil War campus located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia offering a combination of high-tech museums and hands-on experiences.

The Park has four world-class museums and four antebellum homes. The Park is also the site of The Breakthrough Battlefield of April 2, 1865 and America’s premiere participatory experience, Civil War Adventure Camp.

For more information, please call 804-861-2408 or visit www.pamplinpark.org.

