UVA’s Garza added to USA Baseball 16U National Team staff

Published Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019, 1:20 pm

UVA Baseball coordinator of video and scouting, Mike Garza, has been added to the coaching staff for the 2019 16U National Team Development Program.

Garza will serve as an assistant coach for the Stripes staff under manager Dan Ramsey, area scout for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The NTDP offers athletes an opportunity to connect with USA Baseball staff to better prepare for future national team experiences. The program includes skill development sessions, off-field educational seminars, an intrasquad series between Stars and Stripes teams and exposure to professional scouts, college recruiters and USA Baseball national team staff and task force.

Garza is entering his second season at Virginia after a coaching stint with the United States Naval Academy during the 2018 season. Garza, a corner infielder in his playing days was a 20th round selection of the Milwaukee Brewers and spent four seasons in the organization’s minor league system.

The 2019 16U NTDP will take place July 31-August 5 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.

For more information on the USA Baseball National Team Development Program, visit USABaseball.com and follow @USABaseballNTDP on Twitter.

Including head coach Brian O’Connor, the Cavaliers have been represented on four of the last five Collegiate National Teams. Virginia left-handed pitcher Andrew Abbott (Nathalie, Va.) recently completed a summer tour with the CNT, appearing in a team-high seven games with a 2.25 ERA. He struck out 12 batters in 12 innings pitched. O’Connor served as the pitching coach the 2018 CNT.

