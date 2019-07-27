UVA’s Garza added to USA Baseball 16U National Team staff
UVA Baseball coordinator of video and scouting, Mike Garza, has been added to the coaching staff for the 2019 16U National Team Development Program.
Garza will serve as an assistant coach for the Stripes staff under manager Dan Ramsey, area scout for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The NTDP offers athletes an opportunity to connect with USA Baseball staff to better prepare for future national team experiences. The program includes skill development sessions, off-field educational seminars, an intrasquad series between Stars and Stripes teams and exposure to professional scouts, college recruiters and USA Baseball national team staff and task force.
Garza is entering his second season at Virginia after a coaching stint with the United States Naval Academy during the 2018 season. Garza, a corner infielder in his playing days was a 20th round selection of the Milwaukee Brewers and spent four seasons in the organization’s minor league system.
The 2019 16U NTDP will take place July 31-August 5 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.
For more information on the USA Baseball National Team Development Program, visit USABaseball.com and follow @USABaseballNTDP on Twitter.
Including head coach Brian O’Connor, the Cavaliers have been represented on four of the last five Collegiate National Teams. Virginia left-handed pitcher Andrew Abbott (Nathalie, Va.) recently completed a summer tour with the CNT, appearing in a team-high seven games with a 2.25 ERA. He struck out 12 batters in 12 innings pitched. O’Connor served as the pitching coach the 2018 CNT.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.