UVA Track and Field: Four ‘Hoos compete at World University Games

Four members of the UVA track and field teams will compete at the World University Games/Summer Universiade in Napoli, Italy, as Bridget Guy (Greensburg, Pa.) and Kelly McKee (Lenexa, Kan.) represent the United States, and Lachlan Cook (Brisbane, Australia) and Brenton Foster (Townsville, Australia) compete for Australia.

Events for the track and field competition will begin on July 8 as the national meet concludes on July 14. The World University Games opened competition on July 4 as student-athletes compete for 14 days in 18 sports.

The 30th Summer Universiade will be broadcast on the Olympic Channel.

Cook will open the week, racing in the 10000m run on July 9. He enters the competition with a career and season-best time of 29:10.03, which he recorded at the Raleigh Relays. His career-best time ranks fifth in UVA history. During the 2019 outdoor season, Cook advanced to his third NCAA East Preliminary Rounds, competing in the 10000m for the second consecutive year. ­

On July 10, Foster will compete for Australia in the high jump entering with a mark of 2.23m (7’3.75”). Foster earned All-America honors at the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championships, finishing 18th at the meet. He set a UVA record at the ACC Championships, clearing a height 2.23m (7’3.75”) to win the ACC title. Foster also record All-America honors during the indoor season, finishing 11th at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

Guy’s jump of 4.46m (14’7.5”) is tied as the sixth-best jump heading into the pole vault competition on July 11. She recorded the mark in 2018 at the Virginia Challenge, setting a school record with the performance. During the 2019 outdoor season, she recorded her third overall and second outdoor All-America honor in the pole vault, clearing a season-best jump of 4.45m (14’7.25”) to place fourth at the national meet. She also earned All-America honors at the NCAA Indoor Championships, finishing fifth on the national stage.

McKee will close the competition for the Cavaliers, representing the U.S. in the triple jump on July 12. She set a school record during the 2019 outdoor season, recording a jump of 13.70m (44’11.5”) at the Virginia Challenge. At the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championships, McKee captured UVA’s first top-five finish in the women’s triple jump, placing fifth for first-team All-America honors.

Schedule for UVA Athletes

Lachlan Cook – 10000m – AUS – July 9

Brenton Foster- High Jump – AUS – July 10

Bridget Guy – Pole Vault – USA – July 11

Kelly McKee- Triple Jump – USA- July 12

