UVA Softball: ‘Hoos land Top 30 recruiting class

UVA softball head coach Joanna Hardin announced the addition of five signees in the class of 2020.

The class includes three players ranked among the top 100 recruits in the country as well as three of the best local prospects from the Commonwealth.

The Cavalier class is ranked 30th in the nation by Extra Inning Softball. The three top-100 commits are tied for 16th-most in the country.

“Our 2020 signing class is a combination of athleticism, competitive spirit and energy,” Hardin said. “The class will add depth defensively, in the circle and bring significant tools to our offense. I’m most excited because this class loves the University of Virginia and everything our program stands for; they are eager to continue the growth and development that our current team is working toward. Today is such a rewarding day – our vision is being fulfilled each year and it’s gratifying to take part in the change.”

LEAH BOGGS | C | Mansfield, Ohio | No. 55 Overall

A highly touted backstop, Boggs is ranked as the No. 55 player in the nation and the 10th-best catcher by Extra Inning Softball.

Boggs is a two-time all-state first team honoree and has earned all-district and all-conference first team honors three times. She is a three-time Richland Source Player of the Year and two-time Mansfield News Journal Player of the Year. Boggs was named the 2019 Ohio Cardinal Conference Player of the Year as a junior when she hit .461 with eight doubles, three triples and six home runs.

Boggs plays club ball for the Beverly Bandits organization and helped the 16U team capture the PGF Nationals this season.

MADISON HARRIS | RHP | Forest, Va. | No. 91 Overall

A local product, Harris brings a slew of accolades to Virginia, landing at No. 91 overall in the class of 2020 according to Extra Inning Softball. Harris recently helped the U.S. U-17 Women’s National Team to the 2019 Pan American Games title in Colombia. The right-hander tossed 11 innings in the tournament, the second-most of any pitcher, allowing just two runs while striking out a team-leading 22 opposing batters.

Harris is the reigning Seminole District Pitcher of the Year and a two-time first team All-District honoree. She was name first team All-Area and second team All-Region as a junior in 2019. On April 24, she tossed the first-ever perfect game in Brookville High School history, striking out 14 along the way. The performance earned Harris the runner-up nod in Extra Inning Softball’s National Player of the Week award. As a junior, she finished the season with 182 strikeouts in 119 innings while posting a 0.82 ERA.

Harris has played club softball for the Birmingham Thunderbolts organization since 2017. She helped the team to a seventh-place finish at PGF Nationals in 2018 and a 13th-place finish in 2019.

MIKAYLA HOUGE | RHP | Collins, Iowa

A 5-foot-6 right-hander, Houge is one of the greatest pitchers in Iowa high school softball history. She is the 2019 Ames Tribune Female Athlete of the Year, a two-time All-Area Player of the Year and a four-time first team All-Conference selection. Houge set the Iowa state tournament record for shutouts (3), earned runs (0) and runs allowed (0).

Houge led Collins-Maxwell to the 2019 Iowa 1A state championship, earning the All-Tournament MVP, a first team All-State selection and NFCA first team All-American recognition. She also earned Iowa Star Conference Player of the Year, first team All-Conference, first team All-District and Des Moines Register first team All-State recognition this summer.

In total, Houge has led three Iowa state championship teams and captained the All-Tournament team twice. She holds the Collins-Maxwell school records for strikeouts, career wins and ERA.

Houge plays travel ball for the Iowa Blitz organization and is also a standout on the basketball, track and cross-country teams.

LAUREN VANASSCHE | SS | Chesapeake, Va. | No. 95 Overall

Another Virginia standout, VanAssche is ranked as the No. 95 overall player in the class of 2020 by Extra Inning Softball. She also ranks among the top 25 shortstops in the class and is the fourth-highest rated infielder signed by an ACC team.

VanAssche is a three-time All-Tidewater first team selection and helped Great Bridge to a 4A state semifinal appearance in 2019. She earned first team All-State, All-Region, All-Southeastern District and All-Tidewater honors in the spring. She was also named the Region and Southeastern District Player of the Year. She hit .521 as a junior with 22 RBI and three home runs.

At the club level, VanAssche has played nine years in the Orion Hunter Fastpitch organization.

ABBY WEAVER | UT/P | Roanoke, Va.

Weaver gives Virginia three in-state signees in the class of 2020. A versatile player, Weaver has the ability to play across the field and also pitches. She is a two-time All-State honoree, earning one while playing shortstop and the other as a pitcher.

In 2019, Weaver pitched Cave Spring to a second-straight region championship and finished the season 21-6 in the circle. She picked up her 500th career strikeout and helped the Knights return to the state tournament for a second consecutive season.

As a sophomore in 2018, she helped Cave Spring to a second-place finish in the state tournament and finished 17-4 in the circle with a 1.49 ERA. She racked up 199 strikeouts in 136 innings. Offensively, she hit a blistering .621 with eight doubles, four homers and 32 RBI.

Weaver played her club softball in the Williamsburg Starz organization.

