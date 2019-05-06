UVA hoops hosts JUCO All-American Tomas Woldetensae

UVA basketball hosted JUCO All-American shooting guard Tomas Woldetensae on an official visit this past weekend.

The 6’5” wing scored 17.3 points per game and shot 47.6 percent from three-point range in 2018-2019 at Ottumwa Indian Hills Community College (Iowa).

Woldetensae, as a JUCO transfer, would be eligible to compete in the 2019-2020 season.

He has also taken an official visit to Illinois in the Big Ten.

Virginia has obvious needs in the backcourt with the losses of starting guards Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy and De’Andre Hunter to the NBA Draft.

Coach Tony Bennett does return two guards who saw significant action for the 2019 national championship team – rising sophomore Kihei Clark, and rising senior Braxton Key.

Washington, D.C., prep guard Casey Morsell is expected to compete for playing time in the rotation heading into the 2019-2020 campaign.

Virginia is also a finalist for five-star prep recruit Johnny Juzang, who included the ‘Hoos among his final four finalists, along with Kansas, Oregon and Kentucky, who is, for the moment, the presumed frontrunner for the California star.

Juzang’s status may be a reason that UVA hosted Woldetensae for the official visit.

Story by Chris Graham

