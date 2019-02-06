UVA Football: ‘Hoos add three in February signing period

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

UVA Football added three new signees to its 2019 recruiting class in the February signing period, the program announced on Wednesday.

The additions bring the class to 24 members overall.

The class is ranked 38th nationally by Rivals and 39th nationally by 247.

February Signee Profiles

Alex Gellerstedt

6-6 • 311 • OL

Dublin, Ohio • Dublin Coffman High School/Penn State

A graduate transfer from Penn State where he appeared in eight career games over the 2017 and 2018 seasons … will have two years of eligibility … was a two-year letterman for head coach Mark Crabtree at Dublin Coffman High School … served as team captain as senior … helped lead the Rocks to the Ohio Capital Conference title in 2014 … earned All-Ohio Division I first team honors from the Associated Press as a senior in 2015 … collected Ohio-South All-Region and Columbus Dispatch All-City honors in 2015 … started his high school career as a defensive lineman … consensus three-star tackle … ranked No. 34 prospect in Ohio and No. 73 offensive tackle by 247Sports … ranked as the No. 43 offensive tackle in the country and No. 17 recruit in Ohio by ESPN … rated as the No. 46 player in Ohio by Rivals … ranked by Scout as the No. 58 offensive tackle prospect, No. 16 offensive tackle in the Midwest and No. 3 offensive tackle in Ohio … also played power forward for the Dublin Coffman basketball team as a sophomore and junior … son of Stephanie and Steve Gellerstedt … has one brother, Jack … hobbies include fishing and playing basketball.

Jairus Satiu

6-3 • 200 • LB

Lehi, Utah • Skyridge High School/Fork Union Military Academy

Played linebacker at Fork Union Military Academy for post graduate head coach John Shuman … helped Fork Union Military Academy’s post graduate team to its first undefeated season in 2018, finishing 9-0 … a 2018 graduate of Skyridge High School where he was a wide receiver and linebacker for head coach John Lehman … as a senior in 2017 he caught 34 passes for 631 yards and eight touchdowns … made eight tackles on defense, including returning a fumble 25 yards … son of Rosie and Garth Satiu … uncle, Mel Purcell, played defensive line for the Cleveland Browns … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247sports.com.

Luke Wentz

6-4 • 207 • QB

Troisdorf, Germany • Reismann-Gymnasium HS

Played quarterback with the Paderborn Dolphins for head coach Peter Daletzki, an American football team in Paderborn, Germany … attends Reismann Gymnasium High School in Paderborn, Germany … helped lead the Dolphins to the 2017 and 2018 Junior Bowl championship … won a U17 national championship with the state selection team Green Machine … first European quarterback to sign a National Letter of Intent with a “Power 5” school … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247sports.com.

Related

Shop Google