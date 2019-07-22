UVA Football: Bryce Hall named to 2019 Thorpe Award Watch List

UVA cornerback Bryce Hall has been named to the preseason Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Watch List, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced Monday.

The Jim Thorpe Award annually recognizes the best defensive back in college football. The award is based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character. As such, it is considered one of the most coveted awards in college football.

Hall (Sr., Harrisburg, Pa.) was named a second-team All-American in 2018 by the Walter Camp Foundation and the Football Writers of America after leading the nation with 22 passes broken up. He also tied for the nation’s lead with 24 passes defended. Was a major factor in 2018 helping the UVA defense finish No. 12 in the nation in team passing efficiency defense (107.62), No. 16 in passing yards allowed (183.0), No. 20 in the nation in team defense (330.5). Hall has also been named to the preseason Bednarik Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch Lists.

Hall is one of four ACC players to make the 46-person watch list.

The 2019 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award winner is selected from three finalists and will be announced at The Home Depot College Football Awards Presented by Gildan on Thurs., Dec. 12, 2019, on ESPN. The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award commemorative banquet will be held on Tues., Feb. 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

The Jim Thorpe Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Visit www.NCFAA.org to learn more.

