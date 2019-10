UVA Depth Chart: Any changes heading into tilt with UNC?

Published Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, 5:06 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

We can make this one short and sweet: not much in terms of news from the UVA depth chart for UNC released today.

Just one change, in fact, at kick return: freshman Mike Hollins is listed second there this week, replacing redshirt freshman Perris Jones.

Quarterback Bryce Perkins is listed as QB1. UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall said Perkins will play and will be close to 100 percent by kickoff.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

Comments