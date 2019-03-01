UVA Athletics: Harrington, Osherow, Politi receive ACC Postgrad Scholarship Awards

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Three Virginia senior student-athletes are among 52 from ACC institutions selected as 2019 Weaver-James-Corrigan Postgraduate Scholarship Award recipients.

UVA’s recipients are baseball player Chesdin Harrington (Montpelier, Va.), softball player Erika Osherow (Darien, Conn.) and swimming and diving competitor Rachel Politi (Bexley, Ohio).

The student-athletes will be honored at the annual Cone Health ACC Postgraduate Scholarship Luncheon presented by ESPN on April 10. The luncheon will be hosted by the Nat Greene Kiwanis Club at the Sheraton Four Seasons Hotel Imperial Ballroom in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Weaver-James-Corrigan postgraduate scholarships are awarded to selected student-athletes who intend to pursue a graduate degree following completion of their undergraduate requirements. Each recipient will receive $6,000 toward his or her graduate education. Those honored have performed with distinction in both the classroom and their respective sport, while demonstrating exemplary conduct in the community.

Harrington returned to the UVA lineup as a right-handed pitcher this season after missing the 2018 campaign due to an injury. As a sophomore in 2017, he went 3-2 with a 2.41 ERA while striking out 38 batters in 37.1 innings pitcher. He was named to 2017 All-ACC Academic team for athletic and academic prowess. Harrington served as a student member of the University steering committee for the inauguration of incoming President James Ryan. He was elected as the Virginia Student-Athlete Advisory Committee President for the 2018-19 academic year and is a two-time member of the ACC honor roll.

Osherow ranks seventh in Virginia history with more than 575 innings pitched in her career and is ninth all-time at Virginia with 310 career strikeouts. She is a three-time recipient of the Lisa and Frances Palmer Scholarship recognizing a softball student-athlete who exemplifies qualities of leadership, hard work and dedication to the team. She has been named to the ACC honor roll three times.

Politi figures ninth all-time in UVA history in the 400-yard individual medley with a time of 4:11.07. She is a three-time CSCAA Scholar All-American honorable mention honoree and has been named to the ACC honor roll three times.

Related Content

Shop Google