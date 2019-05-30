University of Virginia adds early decision option for prospective applicants

The University of Virginia has announced a new option for prospective undergraduate students seeking admission.

A new early decision plan offers high school students the opportunity to apply to the University and receive their admission decision in the first semester of their senior year. Early decision is designed for students who have determined by the fall that UVA is their top choice for college. It is a binding admission plan, meaning students who are admitted to the University in the early decision round are required to accept the admission offer to UVA and cancel their applications to all other schools.

Admitted early decision applicants who apply for need-based financial aid and have completed the financial aid applications by Nov. 15 will receive their aid awards at the same time they receive their admission offer in December.

With the addition of early decision, UVA now offers three application options for prospective students:

Application type Application deadline Notification date Enrollment deposit Early Decision Oct. 15 Dec. 15 Jan. 1 Early Action Nov. 1 Jan. 31 May 1 Regular Decision Jan. 1 April 1 May 1

“We now offer three distinct plans that suit each type of potential applicant to UVA,” Dean of Admission Gregory W. Roberts said. “Early decision is for students who know without a doubt that UVA is their top choice for college.

“Early action was established in 2011 and is for students who would like to receive an early notification of their admission decision, but want to keep their college options open over the winter.

“Regular decision is often a good plan for students who discover UVA later in the admission cycle or are not interested in an early notification.”

Roberts said the three plans provide flexibility for students and their families based on their individual interests, but he added that all applicants will be evaluated in the same manner regardless of which plan they choose. There will be no advantage or disadvantage in the application process based on which plan the applicant selects.

“Our mission is unchanged,” Roberts said. “We are committed to identifying and recruiting talented, interesting, ethical students from diverse backgrounds, high schools and communities who will both benefit from their experience at UVA and make our community, and the world, better.”

UVA is one of only two public universities in the nation that meets 100% of the demonstrated financial need for all admitted domestic students, regardless of the admission plan they choose.

“Our goal is to open the University of Virginia’s doors widely to qualified students with no consideration of their ability to pay,” Roberts said, adding that UVA is committed to need-blind admission for all three application plans.

The early decision plan will be available for first-year applicants who plan to enroll full-time. Students apply to UVA by completing the Common Application, which will go live in August.

