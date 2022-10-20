Unemployment continues to decline in Virginia, increase across U.S.

The Virginia Employment Commission announced last week that the number of initial unemployment claims fell again to 482, remaining at a historic low level.

For the week ending October 8, initial claims decreased by 128 from the previous week. According to a press release, more than half of initial claims were in administrative support, waste management, manufacturing, professional, scientific, technological services, construction, healthcare and social assistance.

Continued claims for the week ending October 8 were 6,172, a decrease of 2,582 from the previous week and 87 percent lower than the 46,467 continued claims made in the same week in 2021.

Eligibility for unemployment benefits is determined on a weekly basis.

Claims for unemployment in the United States for the same week in 2022 were 228,000, an increase of 9,000 from the previous week. In the same week in 2021, the nation had 280,597 claims.

The largest increase by state was in Florida, possibly due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to the press release. The second largest increase was in California, followed by New York and Texas. Virginia was the 13th largest increase in claims in the nation.