Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
unemployment continues to decline in virginia increase across u s
News

Unemployment continues to decline in Virginia, increase across U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:

Virginia Employment CommissionThe Virginia Employment Commission announced last week that the number of initial unemployment claims fell again to 482, remaining at a historic low level.

For the week ending October 8, initial claims decreased by 128 from the previous week. According to a press release, more than half of initial claims were in administrative support, waste management, manufacturing, professional, scientific, technological services, construction, healthcare and social assistance.

Continued claims for the week ending October 8 were 6,172, a decrease of 2,582 from the previous week and 87 percent lower than the 46,467 continued claims made in the same week in 2021.

Eligibility for unemployment benefits is determined on a weekly basis.

Claims for unemployment in the United States for the same week in 2022 were 228,000, an increase of 9,000 from the previous week. In the same week in 2021, the nation had 280,597 claims.

The largest increase by state was in Florida, possibly due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to the press release. The second largest increase was in California, followed by New York and Texas. Virginia was the 13th largest increase in claims in the nation.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

, ,

Senators encourage multiple U.S. centers for production, research, development of semiconductors
Rebecca Barnabi
police

Charlottesville: Three teens arrested in Saturday shooting in Downtown Mall area
Chris Graham

Three teens ranging in age from 14 to 17 have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting near the Downtown Mall on Saturday.

virginia tech football

Virginia Tech could still have Hendon Hooker at QB: What happened to the other guy?
Chris Graham

You remember how Justin Fuente decided to go with Braxton Burmeister over Hendon Hooker as his QB at Virginia Tech late in the 2020 season.

missing person

Albemarle County: Police seek information on location of runaway teen
Chris Graham
uva football

‘Hoos in the NFL: How UVA Football alums fared in Week 6 action
Chris Graham
Staunton Mall

Malls and memories: Farewell, Staunton Mall
Rebecca Barnabi
inflation

Inflation continues to remain high in U.S., world economies: What is the root cause?
Rebecca Barnabi