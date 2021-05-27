Types of CBD products & how to use CBD for sleep

Cannabidiol (CBD) has been known to have many health benefits. These claims aren’t just some word-of-mouth testimonials. There is quite a bit of scientific evidence to substantiate the health benefit claims regarding this particular cannabinoid, especially in fighting different health issues, like…

Neuropathic pain

Superficial trauma

Sleep disorder

Inflammation

Nausea

Skin issues

Seizures associated with epilepsy

Cancer pain and inflammation

Anxiety disorder and depression

Blood pressure

Drug addiction

For obvious reasons, CBD seems to be one of the most potent cures for different human conditions, and the best part is that it can be consumed or used in different ways, depending on the purpose of using it and other convenience factors.

CBD is available in different forms:

Oils or tinctures – to be used sublingually

Topicals, CBD cream – to be applied on the surface of the skin

Vape liquids – to be inhaled through a vaping device

Soft gel capsules – to be consumed like any other capsule, i.e. gulped down with water

Edibles, like CBD gummies, etc. to be consumed like any other food item

A far less common method, and usually a not-so-preferred method, is a suppository – pushed through the anus

The “entourage effect” is the enhancing effect offered by other ingredients to CBD in the formulation. This offers a more potent and stronger dose, with other ingredients, including the terpenes, flavonoids, and the other cannabinoids enhancing CBD’s effects.

Types of CBD formulations:

Full-Spectrum: Whole-plant extract, with all cannabinoids (including THC), terpenes, fatty acids, minerals, and flavonoids being present in the natural proportion. [Full-spectrum hemp extracts from regulated farms in the US and Europe don’t contain THC in high enough levels to have hallucinatory effects.]

Broad-Spectrum: Same as full-spectrum, with the exception that they contain zero-THC. In these products, THC is removed from the final extract through a series of complicated procedures.

Isolates: These are products containing pure CBD, and no other phytonutrients or plant materials. These products offer doses of only CBD. While this may be favorable for some, especially those who are afraid of testing positive on drug tests, these products do not provide the entourage effect like the two previously mentioned types of extracts.

CBD for sleep

There are millions of individuals across the globe who suffer from sleep disorders. According to a recent study conducted, the overall percentage of adults who have trouble either falling or staying asleep is around 30-35%.

Although sleeping pills or hypnotics provide temporary relief, the enormous side effects make them difficult to rely on in the long run. CBD(Cannabidiol), on the other hand, is a potent extract from the hemp plant and contributes majorly to improving mental and physical health.

Since its launch CBD oil has been all over in the news and favored by many people around the world. The main takeaway of the product is that it helps people relax and finally enjoy a good sleeping time.

In the article below we will discuss in detail and find out how CBD oil is useful in treating sleep irregularities.

CBD oil for sleep: Does it really work?

The short and to the point answer to the question will be yes, as CBD has significantly improved the quality of sleep for most of the people.

One of the main reasons why CBD contributes to long hours of uninterrupted sleep is because of its direct action on the serotonin receptors. These help in regulating sleep patterns and promote uninterrupted sleep for 7-8 hours at a stretch.

In a research study, CBD oil was tested on 72 subjects who were experiencing both anxiety and poor sleeping patterns. In the first month itself, around 66.7% of patients reported experiencing sound sleep and 79.2 % of patients reported lower anxiety levels.

CBD oil is also blessed with anti-anxiety and antidepressants which calms the mind, reduces stress and induces faster sleep.

Going by the research and the positive reviews on the internet, we can easily conclude that CBD is effective in tackling the root cause of insomnia and thus helps people to sleep better.

Story by Kate Majurik

