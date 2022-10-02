two late td runs from dae dae hunter lift liberty to 38 24 win at odu

A pair of late touchdowns from running back Dae Dae Hunter allowed Liberty to open up a tie game and outlast ODU for a 38-24 win Saturday evening at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk.

The Flames (4-1) jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead during the first eight minutes of the game thanks to a pair of highlight-reel touchdown receptions.

However, the Monarchs (2-3) clawed their way back into the game. The home team tied the contest for the second time with 3:01 left to play in the third quarter to set the stage for Liberty’s late ground attack.

The Flames finished the game with a season-best 478 total offensive yards on 67 plays, averaging a season-high 7.1 yards per play. Old Dominion also amassed an opponent season-high total, finishing the night with 415 yards on 80 plays (5.2 yards per play).

Liberty surpassed the 200-yard mark on the ground for the second time this year, ending the night with 210 yards on 39 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

For the first time since 2020, Liberty had a pair of players surpass the 100-yard mark on the ground. Hunter rushed 15 times for 121 yards and the game-sealing touchdowns. Shedro Louis posted his third career 100-yard game with 16 carries for 109 yards.

Liberty used three quarterbacks in the game. Starter Kaidon Salter finished the night 10-of-19 for 170 yards, with two touchdowns and two touchdowns.

Johnathan Bennett’s second-half play allowed Liberty to secure the win, as he completed 7-of-9 passing attempts for 98 yards and a touchdown.

Three players finished the game with touchdown receptions (CJ Yarbrough, Hunter and Jaivian Lofton) with Yarbrough and Lofton’s receptions coming in dramatic fashion. Yarbrough led all receivers on the night with four receptions for a career-high 94 yards.

Javon Scruggs paced Liberty’s defensive efforts. His eight stops were a season-high and add to his active career tackles leader tally (221).