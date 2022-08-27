Two dead in Interstate 64 crash in Henrico County: Investigators think racing, excessive speed were factors
Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal chain-reaction crash that occurred in Henrico County at 12:59 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 64 at the 196-mile marker.
A Jaguar traveling west on I-64 struck a westbound Lexus. A westbound Honda Civic then struck the Jaguar. The impact of that crash caused the Jaguar and Lexus to collide again. The Jaguar ended up running off the interstate and overturned into the woods.
The driver of the Jaguar, Rodney Fowler, 45, of Henrico, succumbed to injuries at the scene.
The driver of the Honda, a 17-year-old male from New Kent, succumbed to injuries at the scene.
The driver and passenger in the Lexus were transported to VCU Medical Center to treat non-life-threatening injuries.
Virginia State Police are investigating reports that the Jaguar and Honda were racing with possibly two other vehicles at an excessive rate of speed when the crash occurred.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact State Police by calling #77 or 804-609-5656 or emailing [email protected].