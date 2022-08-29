Trump now wants to be declared the winner in 2020: You can’t make this stuff up, folks
Former president Donald Trump is demanding that he be declared the winner in the 2020 presidential election, or at the least, “and this would be a minimal solution,” that the 2020 election be declared “irreparably compromised,” with a new election called immediately.
Trump wrote this on his about-to-be-defunct social media platform on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
We’re getting on two years since the 2020 election.
His reasoning, such as it is reasoning: something about the FBI supposedly burying a story about Hunter Biden’s stolen laptop before the 2020 election.
Literally, that’s it.
“If they didn’t,” he posted, “’Trump would have easily won the 2020 Presidential Election.”
He didn’t indicate who offered the idea that whatever it was that was supposedly suppressed from Hunter Biden’s stolen laptop would have made him the easy winner in 2020.
Trump lost the election by more than 7 million votes.
The 81 million people who voted for Joe Biden weren’t among those who would have been persuaded by nonsense about Hunter Biden’s stolen laptop any more than the 65 million who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 (3 million more than had voted for Trump) cared about her 33 emails or Benghazi.
It’s worth noting that Clinton didn’t, on Aug. 29, 2018, or anytime before that or afterward, post on social media, or indicate anywhere else publicly, that she be declared the winner in 2016, or that the 2016 election be redone, because then-FBI director James Comey threw the curveball 11 days before the election about how he was reopening the investigation into her emails, which he later said ended up leading to nothing.
The game was over. Fair or not, she lost.
Trump is still relitigating 2016 even though he was declared the winner with less votes, because he doesn’t like that he was declared the winner with less votes.
This is what happens when you raise your kids to never understand the concept of “no.”
You can tell that this guy as a kid was never told “no” by mom and dad, and came to think that the world bends to his ill will.
Anyway, the bad news for him is: 2020 is over, and he lost.
The losses really have just been piling up for that guy the past couple of years.