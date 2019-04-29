Tips for choosing a security service provider

If you are complacent with security measures in your business, it is about time to seriously consider making it a priority. Research conducted by Chicago-based insurance company Insurion showed that 8.8% of small businesses experienced a burglary in 2016. The study also revealed that a business owner has to pay approximately $8,000 for every incident of theft.

Burglaries can cause significant disruption to small business operations. The losses will not only pertain to replacing stolen equipment and property, but also to the impact on business operations and profitability. The imminent risk of theft to small businesses needs to be mitigated and prevented not only by sound security measures but also a dedicated and proactive approach to guarding business assets and physical property.

What to look for in a security service provider

Most small and large enterprises today invest in security services to provide round-the-clock protection. But paying for security services is no small matter, especially for a small business. When choosing the right security company, consider the following tips:

Required licensing. The State Department regulates the private security industry in the US. This entity is responsible for making sure that each firm complies with rules and regulations and are not taking any shortcuts to do so. One of the first things you need to look into is whether the firm is licensed to operate; otherwise, any company that does not have a license is operating illegally.

Industry accreditations. A license is only the bare minimum when it comes to accreditations. If the firm holds additional certification, it means that they received validation from experts in the field and are serious in providing top-notch service.

Customized solutions. The security requirements of every business are unique. If the firm is only offering one type of solution, it is a sign that you need to look elsewhere for what best suits your company. A security firm needs to be able to assess the strengths and vulnerabilities of a business and provide custom security solutions which will not only meet your needs but suit your budget as well.

The security firm needs to be able to adapt to your company's changing needs. For example, if there is an important company event held within the premises, the firm needs to be able to provide additional staff to cover the increased demand for security personnel. A good security firm also needs to have responsive customer support which is preferably available round-the-clock.

Up-to-date training. The security firm needs to be dynamic in adapting to changes, primarily since the landscape is continually shaped by technology and changing demands. Security personnel need to undergo regular training so that they are equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to respond and resolve all possible threats and security scenarios.

A top-notch security firm is an essential partner for every small business in keeping business premises safe and protected so that employees and business owners will have peace of mind at all times. While threats of every kind still abound, having the right security firm to back your business is the primary line of defense to deter and resist such threats.

