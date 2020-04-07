Timberville woman dead in Rockingham County crash
A Timberville woman is dead from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County that occurred on Monday at 6:58 p.m. on Route 881 (Orchard Drive) a half-mile mile south of Route 614 (Mechanicsville Road).
A 1998 Toyota Corolla was traveling north on Route 881 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline, overcorrected, ran off the right side of the roadway, collided with a guardrail, and a fence post. The Toyota continued down an embankment, and overturned.
The driver of the Toyota, Nancy L. Dove, 64, of Timberville, was ejected from the vehicle. Dove died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
