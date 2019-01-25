Tim Kaine on Trump Shutdown announcement

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine released the following statement today after the Senate passed legislation to reopen the government for three weeks.

“For more than a month, President Trump tyrannized hardworking public servants in an attempt to force Congress to do what he wants. I’m relieved we passed a bill to end this shutdown so millions of Americans can receive the government services they’ve been forced to go without and – because of our back pay bill – federal employees will finally get their paychecks. Now both parties in Congress must work to reach a long-term compromise and ensure a government shutdown is never again used as a negotiating tactic.”