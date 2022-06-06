This week (and beyond) at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro

The Wayne Theatre in downtown Waynesboro has a number of events this week (and are announcing even more).

June 6, 5 p.m.: Artist reception for the Virginia Quilt Museum exhibit, Exhibit Art Gallery – Featuring 10 quilts from VQM’s collection this exhibit celebrates how quilters use needle and thread to create significantly different works of art.

Artist reception for the Virginia Quilt Museum exhibit, Exhibit Art Gallery – Featuring 10 quilts from VQM’s collection this exhibit celebrates how quilters use needle and thread to create significantly different works of art. June 6, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Screening of “Saving Private Ryan” with introduction and commentary by Jimmy O

Screening of “Saving Private Ryan” with introduction and commentary by Jimmy O June 17: Season reveal party – Come join the Wayne for fun and celebration as they reveal their 2022-2023 season.

Season reveal party – Come join the Wayne for fun and celebration as they reveal their 2022-2023 season. Summer camps with Studio Wayne – The 2022 Summer Camp classes are here and registration for upcoming classes is open now.

The 2022 Summer Camp classes are here and registration for upcoming classes is open now. July 16: The Nelsons (just announced) featuring the live music of Ricky Nelson’s hit songs (including “Hello Mary Lou”, “Travelin’ Man”, “Garden Party”) performed by Ricky’s own twin sons Matthew & Gunnar

The Nelsons (just announced) featuring the live music of Ricky Nelson’s hit songs (including “Hello Mary Lou”, “Travelin’ Man”, “Garden Party”) performed by Ricky’s own twin sons Matthew & Gunnar August 13: Twitty & Lynn: A Salute to Conway & Loretta (just announced): The grandchildren of famed duo Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, the two have taken to the road to honor their grandparents in an intimate evening of music and storytelling.

For more information or tickets, visit WayneTheatre.org

Like this: Like Loading...