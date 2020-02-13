‘The Masked Singer’ National Tour coming to Richmond on June 18

The national tour associated with the Fox TV hit “The Masked Singer” will make a stop at the Dominion Energy Center in Richmond on Thursday, June 18.

The 45-city tour kicks off on May 28 in Detroit

Tickets for the Richmond concert can be purchased online at DominionEnergyCenter.com, by phone at 800-513-ETIX (3849) or in person at the Dominion Energy Center and Altria Theater box offices.

Prices range from $59.50 – $119.50. Additional fees may apply.

VIP Packages are also available for purchase.

The live show will feature two celebrity guest hosts, as well as one local celebrity who will be in a top-secret disguise, keeping the audience guessing until they are unmasked at the end of the night.

