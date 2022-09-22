Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
the daily show needs to stop being so mean to the good people among the trumpers
Culture

‘The Daily Show’ needs to stop being so mean to the ‘good people’ among the Trumpers

Chris Graham
Last updated:
tv video
(© Proxima Studio – stock.adobe.com)

“The Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper should go out of his way to find the smart Trumpers for his reports on Trump rallies.

This is the perspective of a friend of a friend who is overly concerned that Klepper’s viral videos featuring the Trumpers who aren’t good at explaining their support for Orange Jesus unfairly stereotype rural voters.

The more I think about it, the more I totally see what this friend of a friend is getting at.

I mean, sure, Klepper should find the smart ones and ask them, so, do you, like Trump, and like a lot of the other folks here, also hate immigrants, African Americans, LGBTQs, women who don’t know their place, and if so, why?

And then, do you agree with the former president embracing QAnon, the fringe movement that is based on the idea that prominent Democrats are leading a Satanic pedophile ring that Trump has been working behind the scenes for the past five years to expose, and that any day now, Trump will be reinstalled as president, at which point Democrats and their supporters will be put on trial and executed on live TV?

And if so, you know, please explain, can’t wait to hear your answer.

The friend of a friend insists that there are “good people” at the rallies, and if he means by “good people” that there are folks there who are “educated,” “affable,” “go to church,” “lead otherwise normal lives” when they’re not advocating the end of American democracy, he may be right.

Having a college degree and being nice when you explain to somebody why you think people who don’t think like you should be executed might indeed make you a “good person,” especially if you go to church and help coach your kids’ soccer team.

I mean, it’s not like Adolf Hitler wasn’t a smart guy, right?

Him and Goebbels and the other Nazi leaders didn’t just luck their way into political power.

When you get down to it, maybe the problem with Hitler and his cronies wasn’t that they wanted to exterminate Jews as much as it was that we just didn’t ask them why they wanted to exterminate Jews, and use that understanding to try to find some sort of middle ground.

That Jordan Keppler guy is really missing out here.

Instead of highlighting the craziness that, on the surface, would seem to be the motivating factor for run-of-the-mill Trumpers, he should be seeking out the Hitlers and Goebbels among them, to get a finger on the pulse of the Trump intelligentsia, so to speak.

I’m sure they wouldn’t go out of their way to act like their fellow Trumpists are just misunderstood, that it’s not really racial or gender-orientation or political animus that gets them out of bed in the morning, that it’s all about the economy, or that they like how Trump tells it like it is, or something else.

They’re the smart people; of course they’re not going to just outright tell you that it’s because they hate the America that elected a black president and said same-sex marriage should be legal.

Anyway, this seems like a worthwhile exercise.

Wouldn’t normalize that way of thinking at all. Oh, no.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

police-fire-ems

Caroline County: Two teens seriously injured in Thursday crash
Staff/Wire
hunger

Food bank requests protein-rich donations in recognition of Hunger Action Day
Rebecca Barnabi

Food costs are up 11.4 percent, the biggest annual increase since 1979, and more community members are turning to their local food banks.

arts incarnate harrisonburg

Project Locrea brings blast of fusion to Harrisonburg music scene
Crystal Graham

A stellar evening of music for everyone is planned for Friday, Oct. 7 at Arts Incarnate in Harrisonburg.

American Shakespeare Center

American Shakespeare Center announces upcoming season
Staff/Wire
national guard soldier military

Legislation to increase cost of living for veterans passes House
Rebecca Barnabi
joe biden

‘The pandemic is over’: Not everyone agrees with president’s assessment
Crystal Graham
court law

Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act passes U.S. House vote, goes to president’s desk
Rebecca Barnabi