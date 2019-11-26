Teen arrested in Augusta County larceny case

A teen was arrested early Tuesday on five counts of vehicle tampering in Augusta County.

Deputies from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Oakbridge Drive, Waynesboro, just after midnight Tuesday. for suspicious activity. The caller reported seeing two young males inside a neighbor’s car. The caller provided descriptors of the males and the vehicle they left in.

Upon arrival, deputies located the suspect vehicle, and subsequently located two teenagers hiding under a vehicle. Further investigation revealed that an 18-year-old, Garrick Welch, and a juvenile had unlawfully entered several vehicles and allegedly stole some items from those vehicles.

Welch was arrested and charged with five counts of vehicle tampering, three counts of petit larceny, one count of underage possession of alcohol and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The juvenile was released to the custody of his parents.

The investigation is ongoing and may result in additional charges being placed. It is unknown if this case and the vandalism reported in Fishersville is connected. Deputies are working to determine if they are linked.

If anyone has any information about this case, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

