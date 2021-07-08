Streamline data governance in your company with metadata management

Published Thursday, Jul. 8, 2021, 11:21 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Many businesses are facing data explosion because of the sheer quantity that is generated almost every day. This is where metadata management comes into the picture. It allows for proper organizing and reconciliation of data that is created.

It is an important part of data governance in an organization because it helps in avoiding the confusion, misuse, and misinterpretation of information, thereby ensuring the integrity of the entire data.

Three categories of metadata

Descriptive – As the term suggests, descriptive metadata is primarily used for identifying information based on various attributes like customer ID, job designation, and other such keywords.

Structural – Here the metadata defines how the information is put together. For example, it could be a grouping of information according to a month of the year, chapter numbering, page order, etc.

Administrative – Administrative metadata gives more information about the data, like when it was created, validity, etc. It aids businesses in better managing their resources. These are commonly used for preservation for archiving of data, and with intellectual property rights.

Making sense of data with metadata management

In the past, metadata was used extensively while creating websites. The codes were added to the HTML for defining the page according to the relevant keywords. Webpage metadata slowly lost credibility when developers and marketers started misusing them for unethical SEO practices, or for deceiving the search engines. Now Google does not consider metadata as the sole parameter for awarding search engine rankings of web pages.

However, metadata management has gained more importance in managing the data of business organizations. Besides identifying the resources, metadata management helps organizations in many different purposes.

It is more like accurate cataloging, where the resources are organized with identity codes and criteria. It helps in grouping the resources with similar attributes, and also for identifying the dissimilar ones.

With the fast growth of big data science and cloud technology, companies are receiving overwhelming volumes of information. Therefore metadata management has become the need of the hour. Many business organizations are getting their data professionals trained to understand and implement metadata management as per their customized data architecture.

DataManagementU.com is one of the leading enterprise management training companies offering a crash course on metadata management training. The course is conducted online by Dr. David P. Marco. He is considered as one of the leading subject-matter experts worldwide. It is the best way to get trained by an expert, without having to go to the academy in person.

Metadata management training has also gained in popularity because it adds more value to the resume of data management professionals. Managers of Metadata management teams are earning around $140,000 on average, which is significant growth.

Training institutes use LMS tools to provide online training. It makes it easy for the learners to access their presentations and course materials with internet browsers. This system allows them to take the course in parts as per their convenience. They can pause it and resume their course on some other day. The system will track the progress of the course and resume from where they had left off. They can also resume their courses from other computers, or portable devices like smartphones and tablets.