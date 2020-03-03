Steve Martin, Martin Short teturn to Altria Theater on June 20

Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short are coming back to Richmond, with a Saturday, June 20, show at the Altria Theater.

The duo will perform a live comedy set, “The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment,” with music by Grammy Award-winning bluegrass band, The Steep Canyon Rangers, and renowned jazz pianist and Jimmy Kimmel Live band member, Jeff Babko.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. at the Altria Theater Box Office, online at AltriaTheater.com or Etix.com, and by phone at 800-512-ETIX (3849).

Tickets start at $32. Additional fees apply.

“The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment” is a show that redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways, from two of the funniest, most influential and acclaimed talents of the past century.

Martin’s and Short’s chemistry and timing on stage reflects a friendship forged over three decades, which developed when they met for the first time on the set of the 1986 film “Three Amigos.”

The duo has been touring together since 2015, when they launched their first live show entitled “A Very Stupid Conversation.”

“The Funniest Show in Town” at the Moment follows Steve Martin and Martin Short’s celebrated sold-out tour, “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life.” The show was filmed for a Netflix special that earned rave reviews and garnered four Emmy® nominations.

