Stetson outlasts No. 15 Liberty, 5-3

The Stetson Hatters topped the No. 15 Liberty Flames 5-3 in an ASUN series at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium Saturday afternoon.

The visiting Hatters jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings of play and then held off the Flames the rest of the way for the victory. Stetson starting pitcher Jonathan Gonzalez and reliever Rasesh Pandya worked out of several Liberty scoring opportunities, as the Flames went 2-for-12 in the contest with runners in scoring position.

With the victory, Stetson evens the series a 1-1. Liberty drops to 15-6 overall and 3-2 ASUN Conference action. Stetson improves to 13-9 overall and 1-4 in conference play.

