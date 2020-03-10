Staunton: Restricted traffic on Richmond Avenue March 11-12
The Staunton Horticulture Division will be closing the left lanes on both eastbound and westbound of Richmond Avenue on Wednesday, March 11 and Thursday, March 12 to plant trees in the median.
The closures will occur in the 500 block of Richmond Avenue.
Work is planned to begin at 7:30 a.m. on both days and will finish up by 3:30 p.m. each day.
Drivers are encouraged to plan accordingly to avoid delays and to be mindful of city workers.
The new trees will be Redbuds and Blackhaw Viburnums, which are smaller trees that are less likely to cause problems as they mature. Funding to purchase the trees is provided by the Virginia Department of Forestry Trees for Clean Water Grant.
Questions?
Please contact the Horticulture Division at 540.332.3945.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.