 

Staunton: Restricted traffic on Richmond Avenue March 11-12

Published Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020, 10:53 am

stauntonThe Staunton Horticulture Division will be closing the left lanes on both eastbound and westbound of Richmond Avenue on Wednesday, March 11 and Thursday, March 12 to plant trees in the median.

The closures will occur in the 500 block of Richmond Avenue.

Work is planned to begin at 7:30 a.m. on both days and will finish up by 3:30 p.m. each day.

Drivers are encouraged to plan accordingly to avoid delays and to be mindful of city workers.

The new trees will be Redbuds and Blackhaw Viburnums, which are smaller trees that are less likely to cause problems as they mature. Funding to purchase the trees is provided by the Virginia Department of Forestry Trees for Clean Water Grant.

Questions?

Please contact the Horticulture Division at 540.332.3945.



