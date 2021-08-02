Staunton Police: Statement about race preceded assault of teen

A Lynchburg man is in custody on assault and battery and hate crime charges after an incident in Staunton on Saturday.

Robbie Lee Kirby Jr., 41, is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail, according to a release from the Staunton Police Department.

Police had responded to the 100 block of Greenville Avenue for a report of a fight in progress.

Multiple witnesses reported an assault by a subject who had made statements about race prior to the assault.

A 19-year-old Fishersville man was struck in the head in the assault, according to police.

The hate crime charge is a felony count.