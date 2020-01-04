Staunton Police seek missing, possibly endangered, man
The Staunton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult.
Ray McCallister II is a 50-year-old male believed to be endangered due to needing life-sustaining medications.
McCallister is 6’1″ and 200 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair, and was last was last known to be on public transportation going to the Waynesboro area on Thursday at approximately 10:45 a.m.
He was last seen wearing a black beanie type hat, a black jacket with a white stripe on it and blue jeans. He was using a wheelchair for mobility.
If you have information regarding Ray McCallister’s whereabouts, please contact the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842.
