Staunton Police searching for missing teen: Last seen on Saturday
The Staunton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.
Haylee Bennett is a 15-year-old female. She is approximately 5’6” and 135 pounds and has pierced ears. Haylee was last seen on Tannehill Street in Staunton on Saturday at approximately 9 p.m.
If you have information regarding Haylee Bennett’s whereabouts please contact the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842.
