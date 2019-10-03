Staunton Police investigating Wednesday night robbery
A robbery was reported in the 1200-block of Stuart Street in Staunton on Wednesday at 9 p.m.
A male victim was assaulted by multiple suspects and an undisclosed amount of money was stolen. The victim was subsequently transported to Augusta Health to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017.
