Staunton Police investigating Wednesday night robbery

A robbery was reported in the 1200-block of Stuart Street in Staunton on Wednesday at 9 p.m.

A male victim was assaulted by multiple suspects and an undisclosed amount of money was stolen. The victim was subsequently transported to Augusta Health to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017.