Staunton Police Department set for accreditation review

A team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies will arrive in Staunton early next month to examine all aspects of the Staunton Police Department’s policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services.

Verification by the team that the Staunton Police Department meets the Commission’s state-of–the-art standards is part of a voluntary process to gain accreditation – a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence.

As part of the on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session on Monday, March 9, beginning at 3 p.m.

The session will be conducted in the City Council Chambers located at Staunton City Hall, 116 W. Beverley St.

If for some reason an individual cannot speak at the public information session but would still like to provide comments to the assessment team, one may do so by telephone.

The public may call (540) 332-3911 on Wednesday, March 11, between the hours of 1-3 p.m.

Telephone comments as well as appearances at the public information session are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards.

A copy of the standards is available at the Staunton Police Department. Local contact is Captain L.A. Miller, 332-3845.

Persons wishing to offer written comments about the Staunton Police Department’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation are requested to write: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320 Gainsville, Va. 20155.

