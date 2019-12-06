Staunton man dead in Interstate 81 crash in Augusta County
A Staunton man is dead from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 81 in Augusta County.
Virginia State Police Trooper M.C. Brill is investigating the fatal crash in Augusta County, which occurred Thursday at 10:25 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 221 mile marker.
A 2002 Toyota Tacoma was traveling south on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the interstate, struck an embankment and overturned several times in the median.
The driver, Nathan N. Eye, 23, of Staunton, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.
Speed was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.