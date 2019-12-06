Staunton man dead in Interstate 81 crash in Augusta County

Published Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, 11:56 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

A Staunton man is dead from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 81 in Augusta County.

Virginia State Police Trooper M.C. Brill is investigating the fatal crash in Augusta County, which occurred Thursday at 10:25 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 221 mile marker.

A 2002 Toyota Tacoma was traveling south on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the interstate, struck an embankment and overturned several times in the median.

The driver, Nathan N. Eye, 23, of Staunton, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

Speed was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Related