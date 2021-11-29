Staunton man arrested after Albemarle County pursuit

U.S. Marshals and detectives with Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division received information about a wanted subject known to be in Albemarle County.

At approximately 11 a.m. the wanted subject was located in the 900 block of Hilton Heights Road. When officers approached, the subject fled in a vehicle, ramming police cars and hitting one officer in the process.

The subject struck one vehicle while traveling southbound on Seminole Trail towards the bypass and ultimately entered I-64 westbound.

On I-64, the subject lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the median near the Ivy exit. The driver fled on foot after the crash but was quickly taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Richard Knight from Staunton.

Knight was arrested on outstanding warrants from Staunton, Virginia State Police, and Augusta County.

Knight has been charged with the following:

Carjacking

Felony Eluding (multiple counts)

Grand Larceny (multiple counts)

Communicating Threats to Kill in Writing

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Stolen Property

Assault and Battery

Reckless Driving

Credit Card Larceny

Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

Knight is being treated for minor injuries. The officer struck by the vehicle did not need to be treated for injuries.

