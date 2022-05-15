Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Schedule for week of May 16-22

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 36, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of pavement markers, Monday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 10 to 12, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for soil and rock testing, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Wednesday (May 18).

Mile marker 20 to 22, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for Karnes Creek bridge painting, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday (May 15).

*NEW* Mile marker 21 to 24, eastbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement patching, Sunday night (May 15) from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Mile marker 25 to 26, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for painting of bridges over Sioux Street and Commercial Avenue, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday (May 15).

Exit 35, westbound – Partial closure of off-ramp for bridge painting, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 29.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 42 (Forty Two Road) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for painting and recoating of I-64 overpass bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 29.

Route 269 (Longdale Furnace Road) – Eastbound and westbound alternating closures for painting of I-64 overpass bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 29.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Street sweeping with mobile operations. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, asphalt patching, pothole patching and brush cutting. Street sweeping with mobile operations. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 41 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of pavement markers, Monday and Tuesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 41 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for vegetation control, Sunday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Exit 55, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures along off-ramps for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 174 to 191, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for vegetation control, Sunday night (May 15) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mile marker 185 to 189, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for soil and rock testing, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Wednesday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 187 to 188, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 191 to 205, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for vegetation control, Sunday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 196 to 195, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work. Includes Exit 195 off-ramp. Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Exit 205 – Northbound ramp shoulder closures 24/7 with occasional overnight ramp closures as needed. Traffic restrictions are for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for paving operations between Route 706 (Borden Grant Trail) and Obstgarten Hill (southern end of four-lane section), Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for paving operations between Route 739 (Fox Hunt Road) and Route FR-319 (Tinkerville Road), Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*NEW* Route 39 (Maury River Road) – Flagging operations for tree removal between Route 623 (Farmhouse Road) and Island Lane, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Lane closures possible in area of I-81 northbound ramps during daytime or overnight hours. Traffic restrictions are due to interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

Route 720 (Spring Run Road) – Bridge replacement at Poor Creek just north of Route 604 (Gibbs Run Lane). Traffic uses temporary causeway during construction through Thursday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads, pavement patching, and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for vegetation control, Sunday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mile marker 88 to 90, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Christians Creek, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through May 26.

*NEW* Mile marker 92 to 93, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Exit 94, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures along off-ramps for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 96 to 98, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 96 to 100, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for fog light maintenance on Afton Mountain, Monday to Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Exit 99, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures along off-ramps for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 205 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for vegetation control, Sunday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 219 to 225, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement patching, Monday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 232 rest area, southbound – Daily parking restrictions for paving operations, May 19-25 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Intermittent rest area closures May 18 and May 25 for on- or off-ramp paving.

*NEW* Mile marker 232 rest area, northbound – Daily parking restrictions for paving operations, May 26 – June 2 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Intermittent rest area closures May 26 and June 2 for on- or off-ramp paving.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 250 (Three Notched Mountain Highway) – Westbound lane closures for tree removal operations near I-64 interchange, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 27.

Route 612 (Crimora Mine Road) – Closed to through traffic through Thursday between Route 340 (Eastside Highway) and Route 663 (Mine Branch Road) for bridge work at Mine Branch Creek. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 695 (Sugar Loaf Road) – Flagging operations for utility work between Route 710 (Mill Lane) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Road), Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 695 (Arborhill Road) – Shoulder closures for utility pole replacements between Route 697 (Griner Road) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Road), 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday.

*NEW* Route 710 (Mill Lane) – Flagging operations for utility work between Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) and Route 695 (Sugar Loaf Road), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 20.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 241 to 238, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling, paving and striping operations, May 15 – June 16 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 242 to 245, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing at the bridges over Blacks Run and Norfolk Southern railway, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 2, excluding Memorial Day weekend.

Mile marker 252 to 254, northbound and southbound – Right and left shoulder closures for brush removal, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 252 to 248, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling, paving and striping operations, May 15 – June 16 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 262 rest area, northbound – Daily parking restrictions for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 18. Intermittent rest area closures May 18 for on-ramp paving.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Closed between Route 867 (North River Road) and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) for roadway improvements and bridge replacement at Pleasant Run. Follow posted detour. Speed limit on detour route is 25 miles an hour. Estimated project completion April 2023.

*NEW* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211/340 (Lee Highway, Luray) – Turn lanes closed to Route 737 (Northcott Drive) and no left turns for westbound traffic onto Route 211 Business (West Main Street). Traffic restrictions are for road improvements through June 30. Follow posted detours. Project completion scheduled for December 2022.

Route 211/340 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Shoulder closures for road improvements between Route 211 (Lee Highway) and Carillon Drive through December 2022.

*NEW* Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 737 (Northcott Drive) – Closed between Route 211/340 and Route 211 Business (West Main Street) for road improvements and roundabout construction through December 2022. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Exit 264, northbound – Overnight on-ramp closures for pothole patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Sunday (May 15).

*NEW* Mile marker 270 to 297, northbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mile marker 271 to 272, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 287 to 288, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for pothole patching, May 20-25 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 292 to 290, southbound – Overnight single lane closures and exit 291 off-ramp closures for pothole patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Monday (May 16).

Mile marker 294 to 299, northbound and southbound – No lane closures, but survey work in the right-of-way, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through June 3.

*NEW* Mile marker 295 to 297, northbound – Shoulder closures for soil and rock testing, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 3.

Mile marker 295 to 299, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 2. Shoulder closures during daylight hours.

Mile marker 295 to 299, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 9. Off- and on-ramp closures as needed at exits 296 and 298.

Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound and southbound – Brief overnight lane closures northbound for loading/unloading equipment, between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. through May 28. Northbound and southbound shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Shoulder closures for sign work between Edinburg town limits and Route 698 (Palmyra Church Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 720 (Wissler Road) – Closed until further notice just west of Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) due to damage to Meems Bottom bridge. Follow posted detour.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 323, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for guardrail work, May 16 – June 10 weekdays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Exit 310, northbound – Overnight closures of off-ramp for pothole patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Wednesday night (May 18).

*NEW* Mile marker 311 to 310, southbound – Shoulder closures for inspection of Route 37 overpass bridge, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 313 to 315, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of bridge over Abrams Creek, Sunday and Monday nights (May 15-16) from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Exit 313, southbound – Overnight closures of on-ramp for pothole patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

Exit 315, southbound – Overnight closures of off-ramp for pothole patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

Exit 323, northbound and southbound – Overnight ramp closures for pothole patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Northbound off-ramp closed through Monday nights. Southbound off-ramp closed through Wednesday nights.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) – Alternating lane closures for storm sewer installation between Route 627 (Reliance Road) and Skirmisher Lane, Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 37 – Overnight shoulder closures for vegetation control between Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) and Route 847/642 (Hillandale Lane/Tasker Road), Friday and Saturday nights (May 13-14) from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

*NEW* Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Overnight shoulders closures for vegetation control between Route 259 (Carpers Pike) and the Route 37, Monday and Tuesday nights from 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Overnight single lane closures between I-81 on- and off-ramps for repairs to bridge over I-81, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through May 27.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Single-lane closures between Route 654 (Poorhouse Road) and West Virginia state line for safety enhancement project. Work zone active during daytime and nighttime hours. On four-lane portion of roadway, no eastbound lane closures from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., and no westbound lane closures from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion October 31.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in November 2022.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Overnight shoulder closures for vegetation control between Winchester city limits and the West Virginia state line, Monday and Tuesday nights from 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound traffic uses median crossovers between Route 644 and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive) to share northbound Opequon Creek bridge. Northbound and southbound traffic limited to one lane. Work zone is for bridge replacement with completion scheduled for September 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 627 (Reliance Road) – Alternating lane closures for road and utility work between Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) and Route 1116 (Carolyn Avenue), Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for roadway and utility work, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Overnight shoulder closures for vegetation control between the Frederick County line and Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road), Saturday night (May 14) from 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) – Overnight shoulder closures for vegetation control between Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road) and Route 644 (Ginns Road), Sunday night (May 15) from 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Overnight shoulder closures for vegetation control between Route 522 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and West Virginia state line, Monday and Tuesday nights from 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.

Exit 1, westbound – Overnight closures of ramp to I-81 southbound for pothole patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Sunday night (May 15).

*NEW* Mile marker 5 to 7, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Exit 6, eastbound – Overnight closures of off-ramp for pothole patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Tuesday night (May 17).

*NEW* Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.

*NEW* Mile marker 11 to 12, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for inspection of bridges over Manassas Run and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 2.

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – No lane closures, but survey work in the right-of-way, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through June 3.

Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

