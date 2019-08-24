Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 26-30

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 15 to 23, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 29.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 18 (Potts Creek Road) – Right shoulder closures between Route 608 (Wolfe Road) and Covington city limits for sign installations, August 26-27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 159 (Dunlap Creek Road) – Right shoulder closures between Route 665 (Moss Run Road) and I-64 interchange for sign installations, August 26 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) – Road closed between Route 617 (Jamison Mountain Road) and Route 618 (Upper Rich Patch Road) for replacement of bridge over Blue Spring Run. Follow posted detours. Estimated project completion early November 2019.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements and ditching at various locations. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 623 (Poor Farm Road) and Highland County line for inspection of Jackson River bridge, August 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pavement patching and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 176 to 174, southbound – Early morning left lane closure for guardrail repair, August 27 from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 190 to 191, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 631, weeknights 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 27.

Mile marker 192 to 198, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 30.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 196 to 200, northbound and southbound – Early morning mobile right lane closures for replacement of reflective pavement markers, August 29 from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound right lane closures between Route 752 (Hunter Hill Road) and Route 706 (Borden Grant) for fiber optic installation, August 26-30 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mowing with mobile traffic control. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 759 (Arnolds Valley Road) – Alternating lane closures near Natural Bridge Station for inspection of James River bridge, August 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mowing with mobile traffic control. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Brush cutting to improve sign visibility. Mowing with mobile traffic control. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 614 (Cow Pasture River Road South) – Closed between Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) and Route 616 (Lower Fork Road) for pipe repairs. Follow posted detours. Estimated completion August 29.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditching. Mowing with mobile traffic control. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 88 to 87, westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over I-81, 7 p.m. August 25 to 9 a.m. August 26.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 205 to 237, northbound and southbound – Early morning mobile lane closures for pothole patching, August 27 from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 225 to 220, southbound – Overnight left lane closures at various locations for guardrail repairs, 8 p.m. August 26 to 1 p.m. August 27.

Exit 221, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures along ramp to eastbound I-64 for inspection of I-81 overpass bridges, 10 p.m. August 25 to 7 a.m. August 26.

Mile marker 221 to 222, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of I-64 overpass bridge, 10 p.m. August 25 to 7 a.m. August 26.

Mile marker 222 to 224, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 30.

Mile marker 228 to 229, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of Middle River bridge, weeknights 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 30.

(NEW) Mile marker 228 to 230, northbound – Overnight right shoulder closure for guardrail repairs, 9 p.m. August 27 to 2 a.m. August 28.

Mile marker 229 to 228, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge inspections, August 26 and September 3 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Lee Highway, Verona) – Northbound alternating lane closures between Staunton city limit and Route 818 (Dunsmore Road) for concrete curb work, August 27-30 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Hanky Mountain Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) and Route 715 (Braley Pond Road) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through September 27.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Shoulder closures for mowing operations in the Fishersville and Mint Spring areas, weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through August 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) – Brief road closures for utility work between Route 662 (Greenville School Road) and Route 658 (Avis Road), weekdays 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through September 20.

(NEW) Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Mobile shoulder closures between Route 788 (Old Laurel Hill Road) and Route 906 (Rifes Ford Road) for brush removal, August 26-30 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) – Flagger traffic control for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 254 (Hermitage Road) and Route 795 (Saint James Road), weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 31.

(NEW) Route 663 (Mine Branch Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 340 (Eastside Highway) and Route 612 (Crimora Mine Road) for utility work, August 26-29 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 795 (Entry School Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 796 (Kiddsville Road) and Route 640 (Old White Bridge Road) for utility work, August 26-29 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 796 (Kiddsville Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 254 (Hermitage Road) and Route 608 (Long Meadow Road) for paving operations, August 28-30 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 796 (Kiddsville Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 795 (Entry School Road) and Route 1324 (Harrogate Drive) for utility work, August 26-29 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 825 (South River Road) – Mobile shoulder closures between Route 778 (Patterson Mill Road) and Grottoes town limit for brush removal, August 26-30 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) – Flagger traffic control between northern and southern intersections with Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) for pipe replacement, August 26-30 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 910 (Wampler Lane) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 753 (Nash Road) and dead end, weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through September 30.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope area for mowing, weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 30.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 238 to 240, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of North River bridges, August 26-30 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 243 to 244, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 679 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. August 26 to 7 a.m. August 27.

(NEW) Mile marker 247 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 33 overpass bridges (at exit 247), August 28-29 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 248 to 249, northbound – Overnight left lane closure for guardrail repair, 11:30 p.m. August 28 to 2 a.m. August 29.

(NEW) Mile marker 251 to 252, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of overpass bridges at exit 251 interchange, August 25-27 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 256 to 258, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures southbound for installation of shoulder barriers, August 26-30 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Overnight left lane closures northbound for sign installations, August 27-30 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 258 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling, paving and pavement marking, Sunday through Thursday nights, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Alternating lane closures in area of I-81 interchange at exit 257 (Mauzy) for installation of concrete barriers, August 25-31 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound left lane closures for inspection of South Fork Shenandoah River bridges, August 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 875 (Heatwole Road) – Closed August 26-October 31 between Route 33 (Rawley Pike) and Route 752 (Muddy Creek Road) for replacement of Muddy Creek bridge. Follow posted detour.

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Occasional lane and shoulder closures just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for replacement of bridge over the North Fork Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 5. Estimated project completion September 2020.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 268 to 267, southbound – Overnight left lane closure for guardrail repairs, August 26 from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 292 to 294, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridges over Route 601 (Battlefield Road), weeknights 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 30.

Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 42 (Senedo Road) – Mobile lane closures between Route 263 (Orkney Grade) and Route 11 (Main Street, Woodstock) for line painting, August 23-26 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 263 (Orkney Grade) – Mobile lane closures between Route 721 (Kelly Road) and Route 610 (Orkney Springs Road) for line painting, August 26 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 292 (Conicville Road/Mount Jackson Road) – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over I-81, August 26-30 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 292 (Conicville Road, Mount Jackson) – Mobile lane closures between Route 11 (Main Street) and I-81 interchange for line painting, August 27 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 679 (Rittenour Road) – Mobile lane closures between Route 681 (Stoneburner Road) and Route 682 (Readus Road) for pavement marking, weekdays 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.

Route 681 (Race Track Road) – Mobile lane closures between Route 42 (Senedo Road) and Route 623 (Back Road) for pavement marking, weekdays 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.

Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) – Road closed through late summer 2019 between Stagecoach Road and Woodstock Tower for slope repairs and roadway reconstruction.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound – Overnight left lane closure for guardrail repair, August 27 from 12:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Mile marker 309 to 319, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving, Monday to Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through October 1.

Mile marker 311 to 314, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 30.

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound – Overnight left lane closures for equipment access to median, weeknights 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 28. Northbound and southbound left shoulders will remain closed 24/7. Speed limit through work zone is 60 mph.

(NEW) Mile marker 313 to 314, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 50/17 overpass bridges, August 29-30 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 314, northbound – Early morning right lane closure for guardrail repair, August 29 from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Mile marker 323 to 324, northbound and southbound – 24/7 right shoulder closures with concrete barrier for ramp extension project. Estimated project completion late August 2019.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Occasional lane shifts for utility work between Route 668 (Branson Spring Road) and Route 669 (Rest Church Road), August 26-29 from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Northbound and southbound right lane closures for inspection of I-81 overpass bridges at exit 317 interchange, August 27-29 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 50 (Millwood Pike) – Eastbound and westbound left lane closures for signal work at Route 1092 (Independence Drive), weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 27.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike, Stephens City) – Intermittent flagging and lane closures for utility work at Double Church Road intersection, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 1.

(UPDATE) Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Overnight northbound and southbound left lane closures at Route 645 (Airport Road) for installation of temporary traffic signal, August 23-24 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Occasional southbound right lane closures between Route 645 (Airport Road) and Route 776 (Bufflick Road) for utility work, weekdays 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 4.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 606 (Mountain Falls Road) – Stop and proceed traffic pattern through September 6 for replacement of Falls Run bridge about 1.4 miles south of Route 608 (Wardensville Grade). Vehicle width restriction of 9 feet.

Route 608 (Wardensville Grade) – Mobile traffic control between Route 600 (Back Mountain Road) and Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) for pavement marking, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.

Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Overnight mobile traffic control between Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) and Route 647 (Aylor Road) for pavement marking, weeknights 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through August 31.

(NEW) Route 644 (Papermill Road) – Road closing Saturday, August 24 at 6 p.m. between Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) and Shawnee Drive (Winchester) for intersection construction. Follow posted detours. Estimated completion August 31.

Route 644 (West Parkins Mill Road) – Mobile traffic control for surface treatment between Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) and Route 522 (Front Royal Pike), weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.

Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road) – Mobile traffic control between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and Route 715 (Little Mountain Church Road) for pavement marking, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Mobile traffic control between Route 686 (Russell Road) and Route 671 (Cedar Hill Road) for pavement marking, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.

Route 688 (Newlins Hill Road) – Mobile traffic control between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 684 (Gainesboro Road) for pavement marking, weekdays 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.

Route 694 (Reynolds Road) – Mobile traffic control between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and Route 600 (Morgan Frederick Grade) for pavement marking, weekdays 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November 2019 for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Clarke County line. Follow posted detour.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control in the Asbury Terrace and Pioneer Heights subdivisions including cul-de-sacs for paving operations. Estimated completion September 5.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Right shoulder closures between intersections with Route 7 Business for sign installations, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 30.

(NEW) Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Westbound alternating lane closures for inspection of bridges over railway, August 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Eastbound alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over Shenandoah River, August 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 340 (Buckmarsh Street, Berryville) – Mobile traffic control between Route 616 (Church Street) and Mosby Boulevard (Route 1035) for pavement marking through September 15. Daytime and nighttime work possible.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 602 (Wildcat Hollow Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) and Dead End, weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 30.

Route 633 (Annfield Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 652 (Janeville Road) and Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway), weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 30.

Route 635 (Moose Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and End of State Maintenance, weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 30.

Route 636 (Westwood Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 657 (Senseny Road) and Ramsburg Lane, weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 30.

Route 652 (Summerville Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 620 (Pyletown Road) and Route 633 (Annfield Road), weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 30.

Route 655 (Salem Church Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 723 (Old Winchester Road) and Route 633 (Annfield Road), weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 30.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November 2019 for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour.

Route 1019 (Al Smith Circle, Berryville) – Mobile traffic control south of Route 7 (within Chet Hobert Park) for pavement marking, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 3 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation at various locations, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 30.

(NEW) Mile marker 8 to 9, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of bridges over Marys Shady Lane, August 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 298, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 340/522 (Winchester Road/North Shenandoah Avenue) – Overnight mobile lane closures at various locations between Front Royal southern town limits and Route 639 (Ashby Station Road) for pavement marking, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 31.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 615 (Stokes Airport Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 660 (Kendrick Ford Road) and Route 619 (Rivermont Drive), weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 30.

Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 615 (Stokes Airport Road), weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 30.

Route 621 (Punch Run Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 660 (Kendrick Ford Road) and Route 55 (Strasburg Road), weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 30.

Route 623 (Downing Farm Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 673 (McCoys Ford Road) and End of State Maintenance, weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 5.

(NEW) Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Flagger traffic control for inspection of I-66 overpass bridges, August 27 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 660 (Kendrick Ford Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 626 (Totten Lane) and Route 621 (Punch Run Road), weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 30.

Route 673 (McCoys Ford Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) and End of State Maintenance, weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 5.

Route 701 (Barnett Drive) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) and cul-de-sac, weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 30.

Route 1030 (Joanwood Lane) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 673 (Boo Road) and cul-de-sac, weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 5.

Route 1033 (Maywood Drive) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 626 (Esteppe Road) and cul-de-sac, weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 5.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

