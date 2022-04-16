Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of April 18-22

Published Saturday, Apr. 16, 2022, 8:44 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup, Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 7 to 2, westbound – Alternating lane closures for paving, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 6.

*NEW* Mile marker 11 to 12, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for inspection of bridge over Route 600, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mile marker 20 to 22, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for Karnes Creek bridge painting, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 30.

Mile marker 25 to 23, westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 60 and Route 220, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 29.

Mile marker 25 to 26, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for painting of bridges over Sioux Street and Commercial Avenue, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 18 (Potts Creek Road) – Flagging operations for inspection of Potts Creek bridge between Route 612 (Uplands Road) and Route 613 (Hickory Hill Road), Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

*NEW* Route 18 (Potts Creek Road) – Flagging operations for inspection of Potts Creek bridge between Route 656 (Redbud Road) and Route 1215 (Cherokee Trail), Wednesday from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Street sweeping with mobile operations. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, asphalt patching, pothole patching and brush cutting. Street sweeping with mobile operations. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of Maury River bridges, Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 196 to 195, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Exit 205, northbound and southbound – Northbound and southbound ramp shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Flagging operations for paving operations between Route 739 (Fox Hunt Road) and Route 684 (Tinkerville Road), Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 39 (Maury River Road) – Mobile flagging operations for pavement patching between Route 732 (Rick Mast Loop) and Route 716 (Mount Atlas Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 30.

Route 60 (West Midland Trail) – Mobile flagging operations for pavement patching between Lexington city limits and Bones Place, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 30.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Lane closures possible in area of I-81 ramps during daytime or overnight hours. Traffic restrictions are due to interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

Route 699 (Wesley Chapel Road) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations between Route 60 (East Midland Trail) and Route 608 (Forge Road), Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*NEW* Route 720 (Spring Run Road) – Bridge replacement April 18-May 19 at Poor Creek just north of Route 604 (Gibbs Run Lane). Traffic uses temporary causeway during construction.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, ditch work, and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 208 to 214, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 210 to 207, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for traffic sensor installation, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 250 (Richmond Avenue, Staunton) – Overnight westbound right turn lane closures for road improvements between Severn Street and Young Street, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. Ongoing lane closures as needed. Estimated project completion June 24.

*NEW* Route 261 (Statler Boulevard, Staunton) – Overnight southbound left turn lane closures for intersection improvements at Richmond Avenue, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. Ongoing lane closures as needed. Estimated project completion June 24.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 28.

*NEW* Route 612 (Crimora Mine Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 340 (Eastside Highway) and Route 663 (Mine Branch Road) for bridge work at Mine Branch Creek, April 25-May 19. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 631 (Ladd Road) – Flagging operations for utility work at the Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) intersection, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 24.

*NEW* Route 695 (Arborhill Road) – Shoulder closures for pole installation between Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) and Route 697 (Griner Road), April 18-28 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) – Closed to through traffic on Wednesday, April 20, for slope repairs between Route 250 (Hanky Mountain Highway) and Route 42 (Scenic Highway).

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 239 to 237, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for drainage work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through April 29.

*NEW* Mile marker 240 to 254, northbound – Right shoulder closures for brush removal, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mile marker 241 to 238, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for drainage work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through April 18.

*NEW* Mile marker 245 to 244, southbound – Right shoulder closures as needed for unloading equipment, April 20-27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 262 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for drainage work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through April 29.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 42 (Main Street, Timberville and Timber Way, Broadway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 211 (New Market Road, Timberville) and Route 259 (Lee Street, Broadway) for paving operations, April 21-29 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 42 Business (Main Street, Dayton) – Flagging and pilot-truck traffic control between Route 257 (Mason Street) and Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 22.

Route 211 (New Market Road) – Mobile flagging operations for pavement patching between Route 42 (Main Street, Timberville) and Shenandoah County line, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 30.

Route 280 (Stone Spring Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement patching between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Harrisonburg city limits, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through April 30.

*NEW* Route 290 (Huffman Drive, Dayton) – Flagging operations between Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) and Route 42 Business (Main Street) for paving operations, Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Mobile flagging operations for pavement patching between Route 754 (Rocky Bar Road) and Lonesome Lane, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 641 (Cave Hill Road) – Shoulder closures for tree trimming between Route 991 (Jacob Burner Drive) and Route 843 (Cemetery Road), 8:30 am to 2:30 p.m. through April 25.

Route 641 (White Rose Road) – Shoulder closures for tree trimming between Route 649 (Island Ford Road) and Route 648 (Dave Berry Road), 8:30 am to 2:30 p.m. through April 25.

Route 644 (Resort Drive) – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement patching between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 646 (Bloomer Springs Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through April 30.

Route 672 (Pineville Road) – Shoulder closures for brush removal between Route 253 (Port Republic Road) and Route 708 (Goods Mill Road), 8:30 am to 2:30 p.m. through April 25.

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Closed between Route 867 (North River Road) and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) for roadway improvements and bridge replacement at Pleasant Run. Follow posted detour. Speed limit on detour route is 25 miles an hour. Estimated project completion April 2023.

Route 708 (Goods Mill Road) – Shoulder closures for brush removal between Route 672 (Pineville Road) and Route 657 (Longley Road), 8:30 am to 2:30 p.m. through April 25.

Route 989 (Valley Branch Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 989 (Scholars Road) and Route 846 (Western View Road) through April 29 for replacement of bridge Pleasant Run tributary. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211/340 (Lee Highway, Luray) – Turn lanes closed to Route 737 (Northcott Drive) and no left turns for westbound traffic onto Route 211 Business (West Main Street). Traffic restrictions are for road improvements from April 20 – June 30. Follow posted detours. Project completion scheduled for December 2022.

*NEW* Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Shoulder closures for road improvements between Route 211 (Lee Highway) and Carillon Drive, April 20 – December 2022.

Route 211/340 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 718 (Hinton Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 731 (Collins Avenue) and Route 340 for bridge work through May 5. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 737 (Northcott Drive) – Closed between Route 211/340 and Route 211 Business (West Main Street) for road improvements and roundabout construction, April 20 – December 2022. Follow posted detour.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Exit 291, southbound – Shoulder closures along off-ramp for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 294 to 299, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for soil and rock testing, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through April 25.

Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30.

Mile marker 299 to 296, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 3.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 720 (Wissler Road) – Closed until further notice just west of Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) due to damage to Meems Bottom bridge. Follow posted detour.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 303 to 305, northbound – Single lane and shoulder closures for equipment repairs, Sunday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 314 to 315, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Abrams Creek bridge, 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 321 to 300, southbound – Overnight right lane closures for pavement patching, 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Right shoulder closures for tree trimming operations from just south of Route 838 (McCanns Road) to Route 627 (Brucetown Road/Hopewell Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) – Alternating lane closures for road and utility work between Route 627 (Reliance Road) and Skirmisher Lane, Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

*NEW* Route 37 – Northbound and southbound mobile lane closures for vegetation control between Route 642 (Tasker Road) and Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike), Monday and Tuesday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Eastbound and westbound mobile lane closures for vegetation control between Route 37 and West Virginia line, Monday and Tuesday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Single-lane closures between Route 654 (Poorhouse Road) and West Virginia state line for safety enhancement project. Work zone active during daytime and nighttime hours. On four-lane portion of roadway, no eastbound lane closures from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., and no westbound lane closures from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion October 31.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in November 2022.

*NEW* Route 259 (Carpers Pike) – Northbound and southbound mobile lane closures for vegetation control between the Virginia state line and Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike), Monday and Tuesday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound traffic uses median crossovers between Route 644 and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive) to share northbound Opequon Creek bridge. Northbound and southbound traffic limited to one lane. Work zone is for bridge replacement with completion scheduled for September 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) – Alternating lane closures between Route 621 (Merrimans Lane) and Winchester city limits for inspection of Route 37 overpass bridge, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 627 (Reliance Road) – Alternating lane closures for road and utility work between Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) and Route 1116 (Carolyn Avenue), Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

*NEW* Route 628 (Middle Road) – Alternating lane closures between Route 652 (Apple Valley Road) and Ramseur Lane for inspection of Route 37 overpass bridge, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for roadway and utility work, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30.

Mile marker 5 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 22.

Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for soil and rock testing, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through April 25.

Mile marker 299 to 300, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30.

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight right lane closures for pavement patching, 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil-boring operations, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 3.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Like this: Like Loading...