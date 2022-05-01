Staunton District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of May 2-6

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 7 to 2, westbound – Alternating lane closures for paving, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 6.

Mile marker 10 to 12, eastbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for survey work, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through May 17.

*NEW* Mile marker 18 to 24, eastbound and westbound – Mobile right lane closures for data collection, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 20 to 22, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for Karnes Creek bridge painting, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 30.

*NEW* Mile marker 22 to 23, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Exit 24, westbound – Right shoulder closures along the off-ramp for sign work, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 25 to 23, westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 60 and Route 220, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 6.

Mile marker 25 to 26, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for painting of bridges over Sioux Street and Commercial Avenue, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 42 (Forty Two Road) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for painting of I-64 overpass bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 8.

*NEW* Route 60 Business (Ridgeway Street, Clifton Forge) – Westbound right shoulder closures for sign work approaching I-64 ramps, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 220 (Market Avenue, Iron Gate) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 220 Business (Verge Street) and Botetourt County line for milling and paving operations, May 4-13 from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Route 269 (Longdale Furnace Road) – Eastbound and westbound alternating closures for painting of I-64 overpass bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 15.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Street sweeping with mobile operations. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, asphalt patching, pothole patching and brush cutting. Street sweeping with mobile operations. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 185 to 189, northbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for survey work, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through May 17.

*NEW* Mile marker 204 to 206, northbound – Overnight right lane closure for guardrail repairs, Monday night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*UPDATE* Exit 205 – Southbound off-ramp closure for paving operations and removal of concrete barriers, Sunday through Thursday nights (May 8-12) from 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Follow posted detour. Northbound and southbound ramp shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Eastbound and westbound shoulder closures for sign work between Vista Links Drive and Route 608 (Forge Road), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Lane closures possible in area of I-81 ramps during daytime or overnight hours. Traffic restrictions are due to interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

Route 720 (Spring Run Road) – Bridge replacement at Poor Creek just north of Route 604 (Gibbs Run Lane). Traffic uses temporary causeway during construction through May 19.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 84 (Mill Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control for repairs to bridge over Townsend Draft between Route 600 (Lower Back Creek Road) and West Virginia state line, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 84 (Mill Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control for tree removal between Route 640 (Meadowdale Road) and West Virginia state line, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 220 (Jackson River Road) – Flagger traffic control for tree removal between Route 606 (Dry Branch Road) and Route 642 (Blue Grass Valley Road), Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Route 250 (Shenandoah Mountain Drive) – Overnight mobile flagging operations for pavement marking maintenance between Route 637 (Dug Bank Road/Maple Sugar Road) and Augusta County line, Wednesday night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Flagging traffic control for tree removal between Route 656 (Bertie Lane) and Route 649 (Myers Moon-Road), Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, ditch work, and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for vegetation control, Sunday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 205 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pothole patching, Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 205 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for vegetation control, Sunday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mile marker 232 to 238, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. through May 14.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 27.

Route 612 (Crimora Mine Road) – Closed to through traffic through May 19 between Route 340 (Eastside Highway) and Route 663 (Mine Branch Road) for bridge work at Mine Branch Creek. Follow posted detour.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for vegetation control, Sunday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound – Overnight single lane closures at various locations for pothole patching, Monday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 238 to 240, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for repairs to bridge over North River, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 238 to 257, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for tree trimming and brush removal, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 42 (Main Street, Timberville and Timber Way, Broadway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 211 (New Market Road, Timberville) and Route 259 (Lee Street, Broadway) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 6.

Route 211 (New Market Road) – Mobile flagging operations for pavement patching between Route 42 (Main Street, Timberville) and Shenandoah County line, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 30.

Route 280 (Stone Spring Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement patching between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Harrisonburg city limits, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through May 13.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Mobile flagging operations for pavement patching between Route 754 (Rocky Bar Road) and Lonesome Lane, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 644 (Resort Drive) – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement patching between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 646 (Bloomer Springs Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through May 13.

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Closed between Route 867 (North River Road) and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) for roadway improvements and bridge replacement at Pleasant Run. Follow posted detour. Speed limit on detour route is 25 miles an hour. Estimated project completion April 2023.

Route 4113 (Country Club Road, Harrisonburg) – Flagging operations for soil and rock testing at I-81 overpass bridge between Linda Lane and Country Club Court, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211/340 (Lee Highway, Luray) – Turn lanes closed to Route 737 (Northcott Drive) and no left turns for westbound traffic onto Route 211 Business (West Main Street). Traffic restrictions are for road improvements through June 30. Follow posted detours. Project completion scheduled for December 2022.

Route 211/340 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Shoulder closures for road improvements between Route 211 (Lee Highway) and Carillon Drive through December 2022.

*NEW* Route 340 Business – Overnight flagging operations for pavement marking work between Route 632 (Alans Road) and Luray town limits, May 1-8 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 737 (Northcott Drive) – Closed between Route 211/340 and Route 211 Business (West Main Street) for road improvements and roundabout construction through December 2022. Follow posted detour.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 264 to 265, northbound – Overnight single lane closures and exit 264 on-ramp closures for pothole patching, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 264 to 299, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for vegetation control, Sunday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 285 to 289, northbound – Overnight lane closures for pothole patching, Thursday through Sunday nights (May 5-9) from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 292 to 290, southbound – Overnight single lane closures and exit 291 off-ramp closure for pothole patching, Monday and Tuesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 295 to 297, northbound – No lane closures, but survey work in the right-of-way Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 295 to 299, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, May 2 – June 10 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Off- and on-ramp closures as needed at exits 296 and 298.

Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30.

*NEW* Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound and southbound – Brief overnight lane closures northbound for loading/unloading equipment, May 1-28 between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. Northbound and southbound shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 298 to 299, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup, 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through May 2.

Mile marker 299 to 295, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 3.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 720 (Wissler Road) – Closed until further notice just west of Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) due to damage to Meems Bottom bridge. Follow posted detour.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 325, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup, 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through May 2.

Mile marker 317 to 319, northbound – No lane closures, but survey work in the right-of-way Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 318 to 300, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement patching, Thursday night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) – Alternating lane closures for road and utility work between Route 627 (Reliance Road) and Skirmisher Lane, Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Overnight single lane closures between I-81 on- and off-ramps for repairs to bridge over I-81, May 2-27 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Single-lane closures between Route 654 (Poorhouse Road) and West Virginia state line for safety enhancement project. Work zone active during daytime and nighttime hours. On four-lane portion of roadway, no eastbound lane closures from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., and no westbound lane closures from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion October 31.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in November 2022.

*NEW* Route 522 (Frederick Pike) – Northbound and southbound overnight alternating lane closures for pavement marking work between Route 608 (Hunting Ridge Road) and Route 693 (Cross Junction Road), May 1-9 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound traffic uses median crossovers between Route 644 and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive) to share northbound Opequon Creek bridge. Northbound and southbound traffic limited to one lane. Work zone is for bridge replacement with completion scheduled for September 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 627 (Reliance Road) – Alternating lane closures for road and utility work between Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) and Route 1116 (Carolyn Avenue), Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

*NEW* Route 642 (Tasker Road) – Overnight flagging operations for pavement marking work between Route 1030 (Mimosa Drive) and Route 1037 (Lakeside Drive), May 1-9 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 656 (Greenwood Road) – Overnight flagging operations for pavement marking work between Route 657 (Senseny Road) and Route 7 (Berryville Pike), May 1-9 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 672 (Brucetown Road) – Road closed just east of Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) for ditch cleaning operations, Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for roadway and utility work, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Westbound right lane closures between Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road) and Route 604 (Good Shepherd Road) for shoulder repairs and pipe replacement, Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) – Eastbound right lane closures between Route 630 (Iron Rail Lane) and Route 624 (Red Gate Road) for shoulder and ditch repairs, Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup, Tuesday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.

Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup, 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through May 2.

Mile marker 299 to 300, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement patching, Thursday night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil-boring operations, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 3.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

