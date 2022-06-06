Staunton District Traffic Alert: Schedule for June 6-10

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 21 to 24, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for pavement patching, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 30.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 29 to 30, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for painting of Route 42 bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 12.

*UPDATE* Exit 35, westbound – Partial off-ramp closure for bridge painting, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 12.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 42 (Forty Two Road) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for painting of I-64 overpass bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 12.

*UPDATE* Route 269 (Longdale Furnace Road) – Eastbound and westbound alternating closures for painting of I-64 overpass bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 12.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Street sweeping with mobile operations. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, asphalt patching, pothole patching and brush cutting. Street sweeping with mobile operations. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 177 to 174, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 29.

*NEW* Mile marker 186 to 188, northbound – Overnight right lane closure for pavement patching, Monday night from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 190 to 192, northbound – Early morning right lane closure for pavement patching, Tuesday from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 194 to 196, northbound – Overnight left lane closure for pavement patching, Tuesday night from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 197 to 195, southbound – Left shoulder closures for pipe repairs, Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 203 to 204, northbound – Early morning left lane closure for pavement patching, Wednesday from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Exit 205 – Northbound ramp shoulder closures 24/7 with occasional overnight ramp closures as needed. Traffic restrictions are for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

*NEW* Mile marker 205 to 206, northbound – Early morning right lane closure for pavement patching, Friday from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound lane closures for paving operations between Route 706 (Borden Grant Trail) and Obstgarten Hill, Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 804 (Shady Lane) and 0.2-mile west of intersection, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Lane closures possible in area of I-81 northbound ramps during daytime or overnight hours. Traffic restrictions are due to interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads, pavement patching, and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 88 to 90, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Christians Creek, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 95 to 94, westbound – Overnight right lane closure for pavement patching, Thursday night from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Mile marker 96 to 100, eastbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement patching, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 29.

*NEW* Mile marker 99 to 100, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridges over Exit 99 ramps and Route 250, June 6 – July 1 nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 100 to 96, westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations with occasional overnight ramp closures as needed, June 13 – July 31 nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 205 to 206, northbound – Early morning right lane closure for pavement patching, Friday from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 209 to 208, southbound – Left shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 212 to 208, southbound – Overnight right lane closure for pavement patching, Sunday night (June 5) from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mile marker 219 to 225, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 29.

*NEW* Mile marker 223 to 226, northbound – Nighttime right lane closure for pavement patching, Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

*NEW* Exit 227, northbound – Early morning off-ramp closure for pavement patching, Wednesday from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 250 (Richmond Avenue, Staunton) – Overnight eastbound and westbound single lane closures near intersection with Route 261 (Statler Boulevard) for roadway and signal improvements, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of June 30.

*UPDATE* Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 819 (Bittersweet Lane) and Route 709 (Smoky Row Road), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 10.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

Route 613 (Kyles Mill Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 747/613 (Mossy Creek Road) and Route 42 (Scenic Highway) for replacement of bridge over Mossy Creek through July 28. Follow posted detour.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 241 to 238, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling, paving and striping operations through June 16 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 248 to 257, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures for repairs to median crossovers, Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mile marker 252 to 248, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling, paving and striping operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 16.

Mile marker 252 to 251, southbound – Shoulder closures for brush removal including Exit 251 ramps, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 642 (Captain Yancey Road) and Route 955 (Jacksons Way) for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Closed between Route 867 (North River Road) and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) for roadway improvements and bridge replacement at Pleasant Run. Follow posted detour. Speed limit on detour route is 25 miles an hour. Estimated project completion April 2023.

Route 4128 (Pleasant Valley Road, Harrisonburg) – Overnight road closures between Route 11 (Main Street) and Early Road for soil and rock testing at the bridge over I-81, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday night. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Westbound shoulder closures just east of Route 674 (Red Church Road) for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 211/340 (Lee Highway, Luray) – Turn lanes closed to Route 737 (Northcott Drive) and no left turns for westbound traffic onto Route 211 Business (West Main Street). Traffic restrictions are for road improvements through June 30. Follow posted detours. Project completion scheduled for December 2022.

*UPDATE* Route 211/340 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion of June 20.

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Shoulder closures for road improvements between Route 211 (Lee Highway) and Carillon Drive through December 2022.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 737 (Northcott Drive) – Closed between Route 211/340 and Route 211 Business (West Main Street) for road improvements and roundabout construction through December 2022. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 268 to 269, northbound – Overnight left lane closure for sinkhole repair, Wednesday night from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. Work may extend beyond scheduled completion time.

Mile marker 271 to 272, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday (June 5).

*NEW* Mile marker 282 to 294, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing, June 5 – October 31 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 295 to 297, northbound – Shoulder closures for soil and rock testing, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 24.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 295 to 299, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 23.

Mile marker 295 to 299, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations through June 29 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Overnight closures of Exits 296 and 298 as needed.

Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated completion June 25.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.

Route 55/48 (John Marshall Highway) – Brief slow-roll traffic stoppages for overhead utility work between Route 622 (Clary Road) and Route 633 (Red Bud Road), Monday between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 720 (Wissler Road) – Closed until further notice just west of Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) due to damage to Meems Bottom bridge. Follow posted detour.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81 Mile marker 300 to 323, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for guardrail work, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) – Alternating lane closures for storm sewer installation between Route 627 (Reliance Road) and Skirmisher Lane, Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Overnight single lane closures between I-81 on- and off-ramps for repairs to bridge over I-81, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Single-lane closures between Route 654 (Poorhouse Road) and West Virginia state line for safety enhancement project. Work zone active during daytime and nighttime hours. On four-lane portion of roadway, no eastbound lane closures from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., and no westbound lane closures from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion October 31.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in November 2022.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound traffic uses median crossovers between Route 644 and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive) to share northbound Opequon Creek bridge. Northbound and southbound traffic limited to one lane. Work zone is for bridge replacement with completion scheduled for September 2022.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Mobile lane closures for line-painting operations on Routes 7, 11, 50, 55, 127 and 522 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 17.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 614 (Back Mountain Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 600 (Hayfield Road) for utility work, Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 627 (Reliance Road) – Alternating lane closures for road and utility work between Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) and Route 1116 (Carolyn Avenue), Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for roadway and utility work, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound right shoulder closures between Route 604 (Ebenezer Road) and Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road) for concrete repairs, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) – Eastbound right lane closures between Route 255 (Bishop Meade Road) and Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road) for paving, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 635 (Pierce Road) – Road closed June 6 – July 13 for bridge work one mile north of Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway). Follow posted detour.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 25.

Mile marker 5 to 6, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday (June 5).

Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 25.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 23.

Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 25.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Shoulder closures just west of Route 638 (Fiery Run Road/Freezeland Road) for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Mobile lane closures for line-painting operations on Route 55 and 340, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Tuesday.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 638 (Freezeland Road) – Shoulder closures about one mile north of I-66 overpasses for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

