Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
staunton city council finally makes it official with leslie beauregard named city manager
Politics

Staunton: City Council finally makes it official with Leslie Beauregard named city manager

Chris Graham
Last updated:
Leslie Beauregard
Leslie Beauregard. Photo: City of Staunton

Staunton City Council has approved the appointment of Leslie M. Beauregard as city manager, making her the first female city manager in Staunton’s history

Beauregard had been serving as the interim city manager since her former boss, Steve Rosenberg, was forced by the conservative City Council majority to step down in February.

“We are thrilled to have Ms. Beauregard serve as our city manager,” Mayor Andrea W. Oakes stated. “Ms. Beauregard has displayed excellent leadership qualities during her tenure with the City of Staunton, and it is our pleasure to appoint her as the first female city manager in our city’s history.”

Beauregard had served as the assistant city manager under Rosenberg for more than two years.

Before her tenure with Staunton, Beauregard served the City of Charlottesville as the director of budget and performance management as well as an assistant city manager.

Beauregard received her master’s in public administration from Virginia Tech’s Center for Public Administration and Policy. She has served as an adjunct Instructor for the University of Virginia’s Batten School for Leadership and Public Policy as well as an Instructor for Virginia Tech’s Local Government Management Certificate Program.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

uva football

Podcast: Another must-win for UVA Football with struggling Miami in town
Chris Graham
transgender
,

Youngkin’s anti-trans student policies delayed: Question about adherence to state law
Chris Graham

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s anti-trans student policies will be delayed at least 30 days after more than 71,000 written comments were submitted to the Virginia Department of Education, including one that triggered the delay.

Quiet quitting is a privilege for some, not an option for others
Rebecca Barnabi

The term “quiet quitting” gained momentum thanks to TikTok earlier this year, but marginalized workers have been quiet quitting for years.

Legislation would boost recruitment of police officers in state and local departments
Rebecca Barnabi
rockfish gallery and gifts

Gallery is ‘a place for community to connect’ with art, culture of Nelson County
Crystal Graham
children drawing

Virginia to participate in poster contest, competition to raise cybersecurity awareness
Crystal Graham
police emergency fire

Albemarle County: Police ID victim in Tuesday murder, plus additional details at scene
Chris Graham