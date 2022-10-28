Staunton: City Council finally makes it official with Leslie Beauregard named city manager

Staunton City Council has approved the appointment of Leslie M. Beauregard as city manager, making her the first female city manager in Staunton’s history

Beauregard had been serving as the interim city manager since her former boss, Steve Rosenberg, was forced by the conservative City Council majority to step down in February.

“We are thrilled to have Ms. Beauregard serve as our city manager,” Mayor Andrea W. Oakes stated. “Ms. Beauregard has displayed excellent leadership qualities during her tenure with the City of Staunton, and it is our pleasure to appoint her as the first female city manager in our city’s history.”

Beauregard had served as the assistant city manager under Rosenberg for more than two years.

Before her tenure with Staunton, Beauregard served the City of Charlottesville as the director of budget and performance management as well as an assistant city manager.

Beauregard received her master’s in public administration from Virginia Tech’s Center for Public Administration and Policy. She has served as an adjunct Instructor for the University of Virginia’s Batten School for Leadership and Public Policy as well as an Instructor for Virginia Tech’s Local Government Management Certificate Program.