Staunton adds work session to fiscal year 2023 budget process

Staunton City Council has added an additional work session on Wednesday to continue discussions about the city’s fiscal year 2023 budget.

The special called work session was included in the budget process this year in response to an action identified in the Staunton Plan, the city’s strategic plan. City Council developed the Staunton Plan during its retreat in Aug. 10-11 and formally adopted the plan on Oct. 14.

This is one of several budget work sessions that will give City Council an opportunity to comment and provide feedback early in the process regarding the development and priorities of the budget.

“We’ve been working on expanding communications and engagement around this process, including starting our conversations earlier with City Council,” Acting City Manager Leslie Beauregard said. “We conducted a community survey about ARPA funds late last year; we’ve begun aligning expenditures to the Staunton Plan; and now we want to work on incorporating Council’s initial reactions before we move forward with a proposed budget.”

At the City Council meeting on Jan. 27, the body held a joint work session with the Staunton School Board and previously had received information on the fiscal year 2022-2026 capital improvement plan.

The fiscal year 2023 proposed budget will be formally presented at the March 24 council meeting, and following that, there will be multiple work sessions and a public hearing, during which community members can provide comment.

Beauregard and Chief Finance Officer Phil Trayer are slated to present the high-level information beginning at 5 p.m. in the Rita S. Wilson Council Chambers of City Hall.

Additional information on the budget can be found by visiting the City’s website at www.ci.staunton.va.us/budget, and information about listening to or watching the meeting can be found at www.ci.staunton.va.us/council.