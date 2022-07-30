State Fair of Virginia will feature expanded lineup of attractions, favorites including The Crooked Road
The State Fair of Virginia will host new acts and returning fan favorites, showcasing more attractions than ever before.
A number of musical performances will set the stage during the fair’s 7:30 p.m. live concert series. All are included in the cost of fair admission.
The State Fair of Virginia runs Sept. 23 through Oct. 2 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County.
“We’re excited to offer over 350 hours of live entertainment in 2022,” said Marlene Jolliffe, the fair’s executive director. “The variety of music, shows, rides and animal attractions provide nonstop fun for fairgoers.”
The music series includes:
- Sept. 23: The BRENCORE Allstars Band, an ensemble from Washington, D.C., that will pump up the crowd with an energetic performance of Motown’s greatest hits
- Sept. 24: The Frontmen consisting of Larry Stewart (Restless Heart), Richie McDonald (Lonestar) and Tim Rushlow (Little Texas) will entertain fairgoers with new and original country music hits
- Sept. 25: Country artist Priscilla Block will take the stage with her catchy melodies and hit songs, including “Just About Over You”
- Sept. 26: Blake Guyre as “The Entertainer,” performing a tribute to piano legends Elton John and Billy Joel including iconic costumes and visual effects
- Sept. 27: Billboard-topping bluegrass/Americana act Nu-Blu will perform their popular hit, “Horse Thieves and Moonshiners”
- Sept. 29: Tribute band EagleMania will dazzle audiences with the Eagles’ greatest hits
- Sept. 30: Rising star and chart-topping songwriter Ernest will take the stage
- Oct. 1: The Junior Sisk Band will perform traditional bluegrass
- Oct. 2: The Spinners, one of the most iconic and enduring R&B groups, with well-loved hits like, “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love” and “Rubberband Man”
The Crooked Road series also returns for another year, featuring musicians from Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail in Southwest Virginia.
The Crooked Road series includes:
- Sept. 23-24: Erynn Marshall and Carl Jones
- Sept. 25: Jackson Cunningham
- Sept. 26-27: JAM Band
- Sept. 28-29: Jim Lloyd
- Sept. 30-Oct. 1: Mac Traynham
Other attractions include:
- Sept. 23-27: The FireGuy, who was recognized by the Guinness World Records for the most torches extinguished by fire-eating in 60 seconds. He’ll light things up with fire breathing and eye-catching tricks
- Sept. 26-27: Two nights of Revenge Roughstock Rodeo’s professional bull riding, bronc riding and barrel racing at 7 p.m.
- Sept. 28-Oct. 2: The Funny Waiter, who will amuse guests with his humorous show featuring quick-paced plate spinning, unicycling and fire juggling
- The Triple Crown Circus: Three daily performances featuring aerial stunts
- Otter Adventure: An interactive water show featuring curious, playful otters.
- The racing pigs of Rosaire’s Royal Racers
- Master chainsaw carver Ben Risney
The giant pumpkin and watermelon weigh-ins will begin at noon on Saturday, Sept. 24, in the blue ribbon tent. Seating will be available for those who want to see if this year’s growers can break state records.
General parking is free. Premium parking on the paved lot behind the Farm Bureau Center is available for advance online purchase; the parking passes are valid only for the day of purchase.
Online ticket sales begin Sept. 1.
Visit StateFairVa.org to purchase tickets and to view updates on the fair schedule, concert series and free entertainment.