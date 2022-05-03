Spanberger to host virtual telephone town hall

Seventh District Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger will host an open, public telephone town hall on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

To join the interactive telephone town hall, constituents should dial in to 833-380-0670. To watch the conversation live, Virginians can go to spanberger.house.gov/live or Spanberger’s Facebook page during the event.

During the event, Spanberger will answer calls and questions directly from Virginians about her work on behalf of Virginia’s Seventh District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Additionally, she will give an update on a range of issues impacting the Commonwealth’s economic recovery, her priorities in Congress, and challenges facing the communities she represents.

“I continue to hear from members of our communities who have concerns about the Commonwealth’s economy, the high cost of essential goods, and the financial security of their families. As Virginians contend with these challenges before us, it is my job to keep an open line of communication, listen to their feedback, and respond to questions directly as we work together to move Virginia forward,” said Spanberger. “These events give me the opportunity to be accessible to my constituents and reach thousands of our neighbors right in their homes. I look forward to this conversation, and I hope that many residents of the Seventh District will bring their questions and share with me the issues that matter most to them.”

