Spanberger announces details for Rural Broadband Summit

Published Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, 1:52 pm

Rep. Abigail Spanberger will host the 2019 Rural Broadband Summit on Saturday, providing an opportunity for Central Virginians to publicly discuss their personal experiences with a lack of high-speed broadband internet access.

Participants will also hear from a panel of experts—including an official from the USDA, a representative from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), and others—about ongoing efforts to expand broadband infrastructure in Virginia and across the country.

Details for the 2019 Rural Broadband Summit

WHEN: Saturday, August 17, 1:00pm–4:00 pm ET

WHERE: Louisa County High School

ADDRESS: 757 Davis Highway, Mineral

Registration is required and is currently open on Spanberger’s EventBrite page.

“Those across our district from Nottoway to Culpeper all agree—outdated internet infrastructure inhibits the ability of our rural communities to attract new businesses, sustain family farms, give our students a competitive edge in the classroom, and keep our families secure and safe. Here in the Seventh District, we clearly need a sharper strategy to close the digital gap between our rural and suburban counties, and part of this summit’s goal is to help bridge that divide of opportunity,” said Spanberger. “The Rural Broadband Summit is a continuation of the many productive conversations we’ve had related to the expansion of high-speed broadband internet across Central Virginia and the process of securing high-speed internet access for all Seventh District residents. I’m looking forward to bringing federal officials to our district as we amplify the voices of constituents, industry experts, and community leaders in this critical infrastructure discussion—and I’d like to thank constituents for joining me as we work together to bring the advantages of reliable broadband internet access to more communities across the Seventh District.”

The event will also include small-group discussions with first responders, educators, community leaders, and farmers.

The Rural Broadband Summit builds on Spanberger’s efforts to amplify and collect the stories of Central Virginians who are currently facing unnecessary challenges due to the absence of broadband internet in their community. Earlier this year, she collected these stories through her 2019 Rural Broadband Survey, in which she asked Central Virginians to describe how a lack of reliable broadband access has personally impacted them, their families, or their businesses.

Spanberger’s Rural Broadband Summit is part of her continued “Securing the Future” August in-district work period. This focus includes understanding how expanded broadband infrastructure across Central Virginia can secure long-term job security for local workers and support new startups and small businesses.

